×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KCB profit drops to Sh19.6b due to subdued economic activity

By Dominic Omondi | March 18th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

KCB Group's net profit fell by 22 per cent in the year ending December 2020, with the lender posting a profit after tax of Sh19.6 billion.

This compared to Sh25.2 billion that the listed lender posted in 2019, in what was blamed mainly on the increased loan-loss provision.

Besides increased loan-loss provisions, the bank also attributed the drop in profitability to subdued economic activity arising from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic significantly affected our business across the markets we operate in, with most of them going into some degree of lockdown. The negative impact on the economy drastically reduced our customers' ability to operate necessitating loan restructures,” said KCB Group Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara.

Read More

Oigara said there were signs of increased business activity towards the end of the year, adding that he was confident the momentum will be maintained.

With a patchy operating environment, there was a significant increase in credit risks which pushed up the lender’s cost of risk, leading to an increase in loan provisions to Sh27.1 billion, in what was aimed at ensuring the company against default by borrowers hit by the pandemic.

KCB Group CEO & MD, Joshua Oigara (left), with, KCB Group Chairman, Andrew Wambari Kairu (centre) and KCB Group Chief Finance Officer, Lawrence Kimathi, during the 2019 Full Year Financial results announcements. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Non-performing loans (NPLs) or loans that have not been serviced for more than three months, rose to Sh96.6 billion from Sh63.4 billion in 2019. As a result, the ratio of NPL to total loans rose to 14.7 per cent, mainly due to Covid-19 related downgrades.

Total income increased by 14 per cent to stand at Sh96 billion, compared with Sh84.3 billion reported in December 2019.

The increase was driven by a 21 per cent growth in interest income from loans and earnings coming from government securities.

Earnings from government securities went by 65 per cent compared to the previous year. Non-funded income from fees and commissions remained flat to close at Sh28.4 billion on the back of income from trading activities and strong forex earnings.

The performance of non-funded income was partially subdued by the waiver on mobile transaction fees.

Related Topics
KCB Financial statements Joshua Oigara Non-perfoming loans
Share this story
Previous article
Awiti gives first state of county address
Next article
Slain NLC official was disturbed

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Division One win pleasant surprise for Pandya
Division One win pleasant surprise for Pandya

LATEST STORIES

Let peace prevail in Machakos by-election
Let peace prevail in Machakos by-election

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

7 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

14 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

15 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

17 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

New curriculum Greek to parents

New curriculum Greek to parents

Muchiri Karanja 58 minutes ago
Grieving nurse warns Kenyans ‘virus no joke’

Grieving nurse warns Kenyans ‘virus no joke’

Nzau Musau 1 hour ago
Kenya reveals al- Shabaab’s terror links within its borders

Kenya reveals al- Shabaab’s terror links within its borders

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
Slain NLC official was disturbed

Slain NLC official was disturbed

Kamore Maina and Paul Ogemba 1 hour ago

More stories

KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

By Fredrick Obura
KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

G7 agrees to boost IMF reserves by $650b to fund pandemic relief

By Reuters
G7 agrees to boost IMF reserves by $650b to fund pandemic relief

Experts: How to manage desert locusts

By Fredrick Obura and Agencies
Experts: How to manage desert locusts

Youths fund agency spends Sh1 billion on staff instead

By Jael Mboga
Youths fund agency spends Sh1 billion on staff instead

Cabinet Secretary Keter halts review of power contracts

By Macharia Kamau
Cabinet Secretary Keter halts review of power contracts

MCAs demand to know how NMS has spent Sh27.1b

By Josphat Thiongó
MCAs demand to know how NMS has spent Sh27.1b

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.