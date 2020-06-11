×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Police recruits with lower grades ‘work harder’, says spokesman Charles Owino

By Jael Mboga | March 17th 2021 at 18:45:51 GMT +0300

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The reason why police recruits are not required to attain high grades is that academic excellence is not a direct reflection of intelligence.

Speaking on a local television station on Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Charles Owino said recruits who attained lower grades work harder.

The requirement for the recruits is usually grade C and below.

Owino said those with higher grades come into the workforce with “unrealistic demands”.

He added that the recruiters look for intelligence, not academic excellence.

Read More

The unrealistic demands, Owino explained, are such as recruits with high grades going back to school then returning to the workforce and asking for promotions.

“For every nine police officers, we may only have one corporal and one inspector. You cannot promote everyone to those levels.”

But he adds that this does not mean those with lower grades will not be promoted. Owino explained that after attaining the required experience, the officers will eventually be promoted to sergeants and corporals.

“Intelligence is not merely meted on the grade,” Owino said, adding that those who work hard will be promoted on merit.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the qualification for recruitment into the police service should be raised from D+.

Matiang’i questioned the service's capacity to deal with emerging crimes, saying Kiganjo Police Training College graduates were no match for tech-savvy criminals.

Related Topics
Charles Owino Police Spokesperson Jobs Policem Police Recruitment
Share this story
Previous article
COVID-19: Increase ICU beds, get ambulances ready- Kagwe
Next article
Judge adjurns Sh17m case after officer wheeled to court

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

You endorse graft when you pay a bribe to get a government job
You endorse graft when you pay a bribe to get a government job

LATEST STORIES

Why cases of trigger-happy policemen are on the rise
Why cases of trigger-happy policemen are on the rise

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

7 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

14 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

15 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

17 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya will lose Lamu if Somalia wins case

Kenya will lose Lamu if Somalia wins case

Kamau Muthoni 12 hours ago
How DusitD2 attack was executed

How DusitD2 attack was executed

Kamau Muthoni 12 hours ago
Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner

Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner

Leonard Khafafa 14 hours ago
Eric Omondi agrees to delete ‘Wife Material’ content

Eric Omondi agrees to delete ‘Wife Material’ content

Kirsten Kanja 20 hours ago

More stories

Over 200 employees caught unaware as firm shuts offices

By James Munyeki
Over 200 employees caught unaware as firm shuts offices

BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021

By Reuters
BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021

Why most small businesses face risk of costly penalties

By Awal Mohammed
Why most small businesses face risk of costly penalties

Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

By Reuters
Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

Yatani hands tax relief to Sh328b Japanese projects

By Dominic Omondi
Yatani hands tax relief to Sh328b Japanese projects

Margaret Odhiambo exits Eveready East Africa

By Wainaina Wambu
Margaret Odhiambo exits Eveready East Africa

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.