KRA raises alarm over fake vehicle registration numbers

KRA headquarters in Nairobi (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Revenue Authority has raised alarm over an increase in vehicles operating with number plates duly not registered to them exposing owners to legal tussle.

In a statement, KRA also noted an increase in the use of trucks and motor vehicles in the transportation of prohibited goods, uncustomised and excisable goods affixed with counterfeit stamps or no excise stamps.

“The vehicles have either been fraudulently registered or affixed with registration numbers belonging to other vehicles. Some of these vehicles may have been sold to innocent Kenyans who are not aware of the scheme,” said KRA in a statement.

Owning motor vehicles for which duty has not been paid is an offence under section 200 (d) (iii) as read together with section 210 (c) of the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004.

The irregularly registered motor vehicles are over-age and as such, they are prohibited imports since they do not comply with Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) KS 1515:2000 standard on the eight-year rule.

“The public is urged to verify the payment status of customs duty of all registered vehicles with Kenya Revenue Authority before purchasing. Taxpayers are further requested to report any suspected non-compliant vehicles operating in the country.”

KRA warned the truck or motor vehicle owners to verify what their vehicles are conveying, the owner(s) of the goods and the actual destination where the goods are to be delivered.