Firm shuts offices in unclear circumstances sending panic among over 200 workers

By James Munyeki | March 17th 2021 at 13:46:57 GMT +0300

The fate of over 200 employees at Midlands Food Processing Company in Njabini, Nyandarua County hangs in the balance following the firm’s closure last Monday.

Workers were shocked to find the gates of the company locked when they reported to work early Monday morning. According to the workers, no information was sent to them about the imminent closure.

“We reported to work only to find the gates locked with chains and big padlocks. Up to now, we do not know what is happening,” said an employee who sought anonymity.

According to one of the shareholders at the company, Mr George Muchiri, the management had told them that they were unable to sustain the business due to financial constraints.

“They found it wise to first close it down as they find a solution to the financial crisis facing the company. They will then inform us later on the next move,” he said.

Read More

Efforts by The Standard to get comments from some of the directors were futile as their phones were off.
Following the new development, farmers who sell their farm produce to the company are now counting losses as they do not have any other place to sell them.

“I had brought one lorry of cabbages to the factory only to find the gates closed. I have no other place to sell them but to feed them to the cows,” lamented Jane Muthoni.

She regretted that it would be unwise for the company not to let them know about the closure.

“We will now be forced to find alternative markets for our farm products which is not easy. The management ought to have told us in advance,” she said.

John Githinji called for an urgent government intervention to save the farmers.
“This is a company that most of us own shares. The national and the county governments should therefore intervene and offer some financial support to save farmers,” he said.

FILE PHOTO: Youths from Kinangop protest over failure to reopen the multi-billion Midland vegetable processing plant in Njabini town.

 

Related Topics
Midlands Food Processing Company Lay-offs
