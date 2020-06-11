×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

By Reuters | March 17th 2021 at 09:37:47 GMT +0300

Nokia announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs within two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities, as the Finnish telecoms group seeks to step up its challenge to Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei.

After taking over the top job last year, Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark has been making changes to recover from product missteps under the company’s previous management that hurt its 5G ambitions and dragged on its shares. 

He announced a new strategy in October, under which Nokia will have four business groups and said the company would “do whatever it takes” to take the lead in 5G, as it banks on also capturing share from Huawei. Lundmark is expected to present his long-term strategy, discuss action plans and set financial targets during the company’s capital markets day on Thursday.

The company said in a statement it expects about 600 million euros ($715 million) to 700 million euros of restructuring and associated charges by 2023. “Decisions that may have a potential impact on our employees are never taken lightly,” Lundmark said in a statement. “My priority is to ensure that everyone impacted is supported through this process.”

Nokia currently has 90,000 employees, and has cut thousands of jobs following its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent in 2016.

Read More

It expects the current restructuring to lower its cost base by about 600 million euros by the end of 2023. Half of the savings are expected to be realised in 2021.

“These plans are global and likely to affect most countries,” a Nokia representative said. “In Europe, we have only just informed local works councils and expect the consultation processes to start shortly, where applicable.”

France, where Nokia cut more than a thousand jobs last year, was excluded from the current restructuring.

The savings programme is bigger than expected but what is interesting is that it will not actually result in lower costs, said Sami Sarkamies, an analyst with Nordea.

 “The company is shifting focus from general costs to research and development which is expected to result in growth and better margins in the future,” he said.

Nokia plans to increase investments in research and development and future capabilities including 5G, cloud and digital infrastructure.

Under Lundmark’s predecessor, Nokia had slashed its profit outlook and halted dividend payouts, after product missteps knocked more than a fifth off its market value.

In February Nokia forecast 2021 revenue to fall to between 20.6-21.8 billion euros ($25-26 billion) from 21.9 billion euros in 2020.

While both Nokia and Ericsson have been gaining more customers as more telecom operators start rolling out 5G networks, the Swedish company has got an edge partly due to it winning 5G radio contracts in China.

Related Topics
Nokia Huawei
Share this story
Previous article
Eight killed in Atlanta-area shooting, suspect arrested
Next article
Police officer shoots two colleagues, commits suicide

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Leveraging the power of the digital economy to achieve Kenya vision 2030
Leveraging the power of the digital economy to achieve Kenya vision 2030

LATEST STORIES

Police officer shoots two colleagues, commits suicide
Police officer shoots two colleagues, commits suicide

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

6 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

13 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

14 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

16 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya will lose Lamu if Somalia wins case

Kenya will lose Lamu if Somalia wins case

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
How DusitD2 attack was executed

How DusitD2 attack was executed

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner

Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner

Leonard Khafafa 3 hours ago
How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

Eve Mosongo 9 hours ago

More stories

Yatani hands tax relief to Sh328b Japanese projects

By Dominic Omondi
Yatani hands tax relief to Sh328b Japanese projects

Margaret Odhiambo exits Eveready East Africa

By Wainaina Wambu
Margaret Odhiambo exits Eveready East Africa

MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion

By Josephat Thiong'o
MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion

States seeks views on Sh100b pipeline

By Macharia Kamau
States seeks views on Sh100b pipeline

Women in tourism poorly paid, KTB

By Philip Mwakio
Women in tourism poorly paid, KTB

Cash crunch as 11 State entities miss development cash

By Dominic Omondi
Cash crunch as 11 State entities miss development cash

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.