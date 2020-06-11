Is it time to reevaluate your job?

Large group of unrecognisable businesspeople waiting for a job interview. [COURTESY]

There comes a time in every employee’s life when work becomes a passionless drag. When the thought of work feels painful. Maybe you have been doing the same thing for a really long time, or are simply burnt out. Either way, it is time to reevaluate your career because your workplace is where you spend a large chunk of your life.

Here are a few ways to know that you are disengaged from work.

1. You deliver the bare minimum

Your work may not be inadequate but you clearly deliver just enough to avoid being reprimanded. This shows you are just working to solely keep the paycheck, but not because you are passionate about what you do. Your lack of inspiration should warn you that you need to remind yourself why you have that job find the motivation to bring back your morale.

2. You have zero friends at work

A great culture at work allows employees to form friendships with one another. These relationships keep staff engaged and thrilled about work. If you somehow fail to authentically connect with anyone at work on a personal level, it is highly likely that you won’t be thrilled about being at work.

3. You avoid being at work

You come in late most of the times, but not too late to be noticeable. You also bolt as soon as its 5pm. Busy employees get to lunchtime before they know it. If you keep looking at your watch, it only means you do not have much to do. It is also common for an unhappy employee to be uncooperative. Do you often find yourself rebelling mandates at work? Do your peers complain that they find it hard to ask you to perform tasks? Do some self-evaluation when you begin to show such signs. Disengaged workers are often let go so they do not negatively affect the morale and productivity of the more enthusiastic employees.

4. You get stingy with referrals

This is a major red flag. Unless you are naturally selfish, a well-connected employee would ordinarily share open positions with former colleagues and friends. However, if you are unhappy with where you are, you will not want to subject your friends to the same environment you find unrewarding.

5. You procrastinate

You make an effort to get work done but somehow it’s half-baked and you cannot get around to it. Not only is procrastination a personal weakness for some, but it is one of the major signs you are not happy at your place of work.

6. You have a short fuse at work

Small things bug you out of proportion. You get overly irritated when a colleague addresses you by your first name, or when someone is on the phone louder than you would prefer. When you are disengaged at work, you have a much thinner skin, your buttons are easily pressed and it takes a lot less to annoy you.

7. You are suspicious

Decisions and conversations by coworkers and bosses will always have you question the motive behind them. It does not matter what other people do, whether good or bad, big or small, you will always find a “hidden” motive behind it all. Eventually, these unwarranted suspicions will bring out the worst emotions in you.

WHEN YOU CAN’T LEAVE THE JOB...

If you feel all these things, your best bet would be to look for a better job that better uses your skills but if you have no choice but to stay put, bearing in mind the tough job market further worsened by the pandemic, there are a few things you can do to make the situation better.

• Evaluate if your unhappiness is acute or chronic

You could just be having a bad week and you just need to adapt some more effective stress-relief techniques to get through it. Analyse the circumstances you are facing with objectivity. If your unhappiness has been ongoing, it is best to employ more sustainable measures to bring you back to your happy self.

• Switch up your routine

Take on a new assignment that will add value to your company. Trying new things will keep you busy. You will avoid that boredom that can make your day drag. In addition, you can ask your boss to give you more responsibilities that will fully explore your potential.

• Broaden your horizons

Create good working relationships with different people at your company. These relationships can serve you well emotionally and professionally. When you relate well with coworkers and other professionals, your general outlook will change for the better.

• Boost your skills

Focus on becoming better at something that will raise your self-esteem, advance you internally and make you more valuable to your company. You must take responsibility for your own life and career management. If you strive to grow continually, you are the first person who stands to gain.

· Do not give up control of your career to someone else

Take charge of every step and decision that affects your growth. If your company is still small, with limited chances of advancement, you still need to plan for your future. Create a new path for yourself instead of waiting for your boss to suddenly notice you. Feedback from your boss is always welcome; however, you should not feel resentful and unappreciated when there is nothing new you are bringing on board.