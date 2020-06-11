×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Margaret Odhiambo exits Eveready East Africa

By Wainaina Wambu | March 16th 2021 at 15:41:06 GMT +0300

Listed battery distributor Eveready East Africa has announced management changes with the exit of managing director Margaret Odhiambo after a three-year stint.

The Board appointed Thomas Masaki as acting managing director pending the appointment of a substantive MD. The firm’s Board said that Ms Odhiambo, only one of the seven female CEOs in the NSE, had played an integral part in implementing Phase 1 of the Company’s recovery strategy under its strategic plan 2018-2022.

“In her tenure, the company has recorded tremendous organic growth in its new growth drivers and through it achieved consistent year on year improvement in the company’s bottom-line decision. The Board wishes to thank Margaret for her service over the past 12 years,” said the Board.

Mr Masaki joins Eveready from Sameer Management Limited – a member of the Sameer Group – where he served as a manager in finance.

He has served on various boards including Yana Oil and Aristocrats Concrete.

Read More

Eveready East Africa, whose share was at Sh1.05 on Tuesday, has been on a loss-making streak and issued a profit warning early this year.

Related Topics
Eveready NSE
Share this story
Previous article
UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay
Next article
Arsenal boss makes Aubameyang captaincy decision

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Swansea's Arriola apologises after historical tweets resurface
Swansea's Arriola apologises after historical tweets resurface

LATEST STORIES

Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad
Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

5 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

13 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

14 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

16 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Jubilee ejects DP Ruto from top party post

Jubilee ejects DP Ruto from top party post

Jacob Ng’etich and Roselyne Obala 10 hours ago
Nowhere to hide: How loan apps mine your personal phone data

Nowhere to hide: How loan apps mine your personal phone data

Frankline Sunday 10 hours ago
Let us review Kenya’s social contract now

Let us review Kenya’s social contract now

Nyambura wa Wanjiku 16 hours ago
Body of missing Lands staff found in mortuary

Body of missing Lands staff found in mortuary

Standard Team 16 hours ago

More stories

MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion

By Josephat Thiong'o
MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion

States seeks views on Sh100b pipeline

By Macharia Kamau
States seeks views on Sh100b pipeline

Women in tourism poorly paid, KTB

By Philip Mwakio
Women in tourism poorly paid, KTB

Cash crunch as 11 State entities miss development cash

By Dominic Omondi
Cash crunch as 11 State entities miss development cash

India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders

By Reuters
India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders

Comesa empowers women with networking platform

By Moses Omusolo
Comesa empowers women with networking platform

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.