×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion

By Josephat Thiong'o | March 16th 2021 at 12:33:07 GMT +0300

NMS Director General Mohammed Badi

NAIROBI, KENYA: Members of County Assemblies have put the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) on notice for failure to submit quarterly reports over the expenditure of funds allocated by City Hall for the past nine months.

The city assembly now wants the Mohammed Badi-led institution to appear before the different assembly committees to answer queries regarding the expenditure of funds as is required by law.

Nairobi County Assembly Budget and Appropriation committee chairperson Robert Mbatia said that with already nine months into the current financial year ending June 30, 2021, NMS is yet to submit quarterly budgetary reports in line with the provisions of the Deed of Transfer of Functions and the County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA).

In the current financial year, NMS was allocated Sh27.1 billion to run the ceded functions namely Health, Transport, Public works and planning.

Mbatia explains that the reports were critical in the budget-making process but was concerned that the delay in submission of the reports was a set back to the budget committee which made it hard for the MCAs to understand how the funds allocated for each sector have been utilised.

Read More

Notably, officers from NMS have been appearing before the Senate where they have been responding to queries on expenditure.

“As much as NMS is under the Office of the President, we are following the law as per the Deed of transfer and CARA, 2020. NMS should therefore furnish the committee with a breakdown of utilisation of funds allocated to it for the current financial year,” said Mbatia.

The chairperson further observed that the tenets of the Public Finance Management Act call for financial accountability as well as resource allocation accountability.

“This also means as the assembly we can summon NMS officers when we have queries and need their input. This is part of our oversight mandate,” stated Mbatia.

The Mbatia-led budget committee now wants the County Treasury and NMS to henceforth ensure that budget estimates submitted for approval are classified by respective sectors (functions).

Further, the committee wants the County Treasury to ensure that by April 30, 2021, it submits to the County Assembly for noting, together with the annual budget estimates for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, the list of the pending bills per sector for each of the transferred functions.

Related Topics
Nairobi Metropolitan Service Mohammed Badi Nairobi County
Share this story
Previous article
Lawyer Khaminwa walks out of court in Sonko graft case
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

County staff get Sh500m in car loans, mortgages
County staff get Sh500m in car loans, mortgages

LATEST STORIES

MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion
MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

5 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

12 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

13 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

16 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Jubilee ejects DP Ruto from top party post

Jubilee ejects DP Ruto from top party post

Jacob Ng’etich and Roselyne Obala 7 hours ago
Nowhere to hide: How loan apps mine your personal phone data

Nowhere to hide: How loan apps mine your personal phone data

Frankline Sunday 7 hours ago
Let us review Kenya’s social contract now

Let us review Kenya’s social contract now

Nyambura wa Wanjiku 13 hours ago
India’s painful agricultural reforms: It’s lessons for Kenya

India’s painful agricultural reforms: It’s lessons for Kenya

Macharia Kamau 13 hours ago

More stories

States seeks views on Sh100b pipeline

By Macharia Kamau
States seeks views on Sh100b pipeline

Women in tourism poorly paid, KTB

By Philip Mwakio
Women in tourism poorly paid, KTB

Cash crunch as 11 State entities miss development cash

By Dominic Omondi
Cash crunch as 11 State entities miss development cash

India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders

By Reuters
India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders

Comesa empowers women with networking platform

By Moses Omusolo
Comesa empowers women with networking platform

EABL to pay interest on Sh6b bond at end of March

By Correspondent
EABL to pay interest on Sh6b bond at end of March

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.