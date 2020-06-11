×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bookseller turns over a new leaf with lofty plan to go digital, expand

By Wainaina Wambu | March 16th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Why has it taken this long for Text Book Centre (TBC) to enter Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD)?

This was perhaps the most puzzling question on many minds when the bookstore giant recently opened its tenth branch at 680 Hotel, Kenyatta Avenue.

“We were looking for the right place, and we understood from the many requests that it is easier to access the CBD,” Chief Executive Armand Houahu told Financial Standard. There are two other substantive bookstores in the CBD - Savannis on Latema Road and Prestige on Mama Ngina. Some years ago iconic BookPoint exited the market. There’s also a huge informal market of booksellers, dotting the city streets dubbed “inama bookshops,” selling cheap second-hand books.

TBC traces its roots to 1964 as a partnership between two businessmen - SV Shah and MJ Rughani.

Read More

It has since risen to become an educational and office supplies conglomerate across the region.

Two years ago the owners tapped Houahu, an Ivorian, in an ambitious expansion drive aimed at making the firm the “Amazon of East Africa.”

He is a seasoned expert with global experience in the retail sector and management consultancy. Before joining TBC, Houahu was Nike’s head of retail for the European market based in the Netherlands.

TBC is betting huge on its e-commerce business to hit its target.

Well, Amazon started as an online bookstore and has risen as the world’s top online retailer.

“We are well on that track and very forward-thinking in terms of digitising and exploring the Kenyan market and beyond,” said Mr Houahu.

He noted that TBC has come to represent much more than a bookshop following years of diversification.

Technology has over the years changed reading and education. The recently introduced Competency-Based Curriculum (BCB) has also since adapted to this new model of learning.

“People see us as a bookshop, but we are one of the largest electronics retailers in the country,” said Houahu on TBC which offers services in retail, wholesale and distribution.

Over the years, the company has diversified into electronics, including computers, printers, photocopiers, paper-shredders and other office equipment and supplies. This is aside from its core activity of supplying textbooks and educational materials such as stationery to educational institutions, professionals and international organisations in East Africa and far as Malawi.

The new branch at 680 Hotel, on Kenyatta Avenue, is part of the company’s strategic plan to expand its retail network. The move was informed by TBC’s need to increase its footprint and boost growth by increasing its customer base.

At the opening, TBC announced a strategic expansion plan that will also see the firm focus on supplying schools and other institutions.

“We’ll expand across the country because being in Nairobi doesn’t represent Kenya entirely. We’re looking at potentially expanding to Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret by order of priority,” said Houahu.

Regionally, TBC had exited Uganda, but is looking to return there soon.

Houahu said special emphasis would be placed on strengthening e-commerce. This has seen TBC build on its logistics capacity to deliver countrywide, regionally and even abroad.

“Nowadays one can order online on TBC and have their order delivered within 24 hours anywhere in Nairobi and the greater Nairobi,” he said.

This will see them access the counties, which have for long struggled to find booksellers offering variety.

“Countrywide we can now deliver in between 42 hours and 78 hours and even internationally to Kenyans in the diaspora buying, for example, Kiswahili books,” said Houahu.

A new website with additional features such as allowing customers to place orders on books TBC does not have in their catalogue is in the pipeline. Houahu noted that TBC had started to invest heavily in e-commerce before Covid-19 struck, but the pandemic accelerated the move, redefining brick and mortar retail.

He said they are also considering things like online gaming and hope to develop their own technology for supporting e-books and audiobooks.

E-books, Houahu said, offer the option of carrying multiple books at a go but seem to have plateaued.  

“Everybody thought physical books would be dead by the coming of e-books. However, across the world, they’ve never represented more than 15 per cent of the total bookselling business,” he said.

The pandemic has also not spared TBC, with a key part of their business being educational and schools remaining closed for the better part of last year. Houahu however said the electronics business helped them mitigate the Covid-19 impact and they did not lay off any staff.  

And with schools reopening, the rollout of vaccines and the reopening of the economy, he remains upbeat about the future. Houahu, however, says Covid-19 still remains the biggest headache for most business leaders.

“People have learnt to live with the virus and are coming back. Our retail business is picking up compared to when the virus struck. In terms of actual business, we’ve seen a recovery,” he said.

Related Topics
TBC Competency-Based Curriculum Text Book Centre
Share this story
Previous article
Companies warned on disclosures
Next article
More money should go to education and health

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

When it is difficult to let go of a hired brand name
When it is difficult to let go of a hired brand name

LATEST STORIES

Politicians should take Uhuru's directive seriously
Politicians should take Uhuru's directive seriously

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

5 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

12 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

13 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

15 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Let us review Kenya’s social contract now

Let us review Kenya’s social contract now

Nyambura wa Wanjiku 1 minute ago
Billions in fuel fund idle as consumers pay high prices

Billions in fuel fund idle as consumers pay high prices

Macharia Kamau 1 minute ago
India’s painful agricultural reforms: It’s lessons for Kenya

India’s painful agricultural reforms: It’s lessons for Kenya

Macharia Kamau 1 minute ago
Body of missing Lands staff found in mortuary

Body of missing Lands staff found in mortuary

Standard Team 1 minute ago

More stories

Companies warned on disclosures

By Reuters
Companies warned on disclosures

India’s painful agricultural reforms: It’s lessons for Kenya

By Macharia Kamau
India’s painful agricultural reforms: It’s lessons for Kenya

Mistrust hits online trade hard

By Peter Theuri
Mistrust hits online trade hard

Bill to control rents does not make economic sense

By XN Iraki
Bill to control rents does not make economic sense

Why Turkey is no longer the Sick Man of Europe

By XN Iraki
Why Turkey is no longer the Sick Man of Europe

Australia sets the pace in taming tech firms, will Kenya follow suit?

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau
Australia sets the pace in taming tech firms, will Kenya follow suit?

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.