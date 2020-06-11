×
COTU boss Atwoli hits at EPRA for skyrocketing fuel prices

By Robert Abong'o | March 15th 2021 at 15:57:03 GMT +0300

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli [Courtesy]

COTU boss Francis Atwoli has criticised the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s latest move to increase the prices of Diesel, Petrol and Kerosene.

In a statement, Atwoli demanded Parliament urgently address the issue to avert social unrest.

COTU also requested the urgent intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta to suspend some of the taxes and levies on fuel.

“The President should call for the audit of the entire ecosystem around the energy sector and save Kenyans from cartels in the industry,” Atwoli said.

Read More

He said, said Kenyans have suffered enough as a result of Covid-19 and the last thing the government should do is to raise the cost of living.

EPRA yesterday increased the prices of Super Petrol by Sh7.63 per litre, Diesel by Sh5.75 per litre and Kerosene by Sh5.41 per litre.

Atwoli said the increase came even after COTU had issued a warning earlier condemning the move terming in ‘outrageous and insensitive’.

“These ridiculous amounts in taxes and levies paid by struggling Kenyan workers have been occasioned by the fact that Parliament has failed to safeguard their interests,” he added.

A change in fuel prices has a domino effect on the prices of consumer goods.

“It is the fuel that is used in the manufacturing and production of goods consumed by every Kenyan household on daily basis,” the COTU boss argued.

In Nairobi, motorists will pay Sh122.81 for Super Petrol, Sh107.66 for diesel and Sh97.85 by households who depend on Kerosene.

In Mombasa, petrol diesel and kerosene prices have been increased to Sh120.41, Sh105.27 and Sh95.46 respectively. Kisumu motorists will pay Sh123.36, Sh108.46 and Sh98.68 for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

