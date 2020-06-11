Nairobi City Hall to spend Sh25m in hiring officers

City Hall has set aside Sh25 million for the employment of more officers to provide security to its installations across the 85 wards.

This will effectively see the Nairobi County government halt outsourcing of security from private firms to guard institutions such as education centres, hospitals and county land.

The monies have been provided for in the Sh37.8 billion supplementary budget for the 2020/21 financial year that was passed by the Assembly last Thursday.

“Security, Compliance and Inspectorate require an additional reallocation of Sh25 million to cater for recruitment of security personnel,” reads the Supplementary Budget in part.

Read More

The same was also captured in the County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP) where the county stated that it was committed to guarantee a safe and secure environment for residents, investors and workers to operate in.

In this regard, resources will be invested in security surveillance, intelligence gathering, personnel training and equipment.

“The city inspectorate department will be modernised to achieve a trustworthy and recognised law enforcement status that strictly observes human rights in the discharge of their mandate,” states the report.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Budget and Appropriations committee chairperson Robert Mbatia said the availing of funds for security purposes would help the county save on the expenditure of outsourcing security for its installations.

He explained that for the past 5 years, the county had been outsourcing security firms which had proven to be costly.

“It is worth noting that the county had suspended the security personnel in all its installations for the past five years but with the funds, it can now stop outsourcing and redirect to other more pertinent engagements,” he stated.

Notably, in November 2020, City Hall recruited 1,100 county constables.

The Nairobi County Public Service Board issued appointment letters to 800 county constables and 300 firefighters and were factored in the payroll effective from November 12, 2020.