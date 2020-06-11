×
US airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020

By Reuters | March 14th 2021 at 16:15:56 GMT +0300

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million U.S. airport passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020 as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related drop.

COVID-19 has devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline passenger demand down 60 per cent in 2020 and down 63 per cent in January. But with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. Friday’s numbers were still down 38 per cent over pre-COVID-19 levels.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

