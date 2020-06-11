×
Kenya Seed Company warns of fake seeds in market

By Osinde Obare | March 14th 2021 at 11:35:18 GMT +0300

Kenya Seed Company KSC has warned farmers against the circulation of fake seeds in the market as the planting season kicks off.

KSC Managing Director Fred Oloibe said the company is working with multi-agency to crack down on the sale of bogus seeds in the black market.

Oloibe assured farmers of the availability of adequate seeds at credited agents across the country.

Speaking at the Kitale Members club during a golf tournament sponsored by KSC, Oloibe said there is enough seed available and asked farmers to ensure they secure certified seed.

The competition brought over 200 golfers from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Managing Director noted that the sale of uncertified seeds to unsuspecting farmers hampered production.

To stamp out the vice, Oloibe said KSC together with the office of the DCIO and Anti-Counterfeit agency are collaborating to identify and bring to book cartel involved in manufacturing and sale of the bogus seeds in the country.

"Greedy individuals are out to con unsuspecting farmers by selling fake seeds and we are cautioning our farmers against being lured into their trap. We have certified seeds available at shops of credited agents across the country," said the MD.

He advised farmers to ensure they procure farm inputs on time ahead of expected rains.

"Don't wait for rains to come and then rush to shops to buy farm requirements. We are encouraging our farmers to secure the inputs on time," he added.

Oloibe said they have employed mechanisms such as coded package bags to knock out conmen to exploit farmers.
 "The use of the coded packaging materials has made it easy for farmers to detect genuine and fake seeds and we ask farmers to be keen on the type of seeds they require," said Oloibe.

