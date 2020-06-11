×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fire burns down four tourist hotels in Malindi

By Nehemiah Okwembah | March 13th 2021 at 20:08:08 GMT +0300

Parts of the Oasis Village burned down in Malindi town on Saturday, March, 13, 2021. Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in the inferno. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Properties worth millions of shillings were destroyed today after a fire broke out at four tourist properties in Malindi town.

The early afternoon fire whose cause is yet to be known burnt down part of the famous Coral Key Hotel, the Coral Key B Apartments, the Oasis Village and the Park Marina Estate.

Confusion, anger and grief engulfed residents of the properties as many tried to salvage the little they could. The apartments are inhabited mostly by Italian nationals and their Kenyan spouses.

According to the manager of Park Marina Estate Ronald Charo, he lost all the 15 houses and several vehicles belonging to tourists who have bought apartments and occasionally visit for holidays.

“We lost 15 houses at Park Marina and the fire started at Oasis village and spread so fast to the neighbouring premises, we tried to seek help at the Malindi fire station but they told us their vehicles were not in working condition and assured us of reinforcement from Kilifi town,” he said.

Read More

Charo also said that many people will lose jobs as a result of the fire and called on the government to intervene and compensate them.

Mohamed Shelali who witnessed the fire said that the inferno started at around 12 noon but three hours later the fire fighters had not arrived adding that the fire could have been contained at the apartment where it broke out had the fire engines arrived on time.

Help came in minutes past 3 pm when fire engines from the Malindi International Airport and those from the Kilifi County government but 90 per cent of the properties were already in ashes.

"Efforts to extinguish the fire were futile since the roofs were too high and the fire brigade arrived late after the fire had already spread to neighbouring houses and villas," he said.

Police also had a rough time to control the crowd that turned out to witness the incident, and arrested dozens of youths for looting properties inside the burning villas.

[email protected]                              

Related Topics
Fire Coral Key Hotel Coral Key B Apartments Oasis Village Park Marina Estate
Share this story
Previous article
Wilson Sossion comes under fire from new KNUT executive
Next article
Longomba brother, Christian, is dead

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Students copying bad manners from leaders
Students copying bad manners from leaders

LATEST STORIES

'LewanGoalski' landmark goal helps Bayern with crucial win
'LewanGoalski' landmark goal helps Bayern with crucial win

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

3 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

10 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

11 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

13 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Ten things you didn't know about star Ngige

Ten things you didn't know about star Ngige

Ochieng Oyugi 13 hours ago
Kapedo conflict a hard nut to crack for officers

Kapedo conflict a hard nut to crack for officers

Yvonne Chepkwony 21 hours ago
Raila family, aides clear of Covid-19

Raila family, aides clear of Covid-19

Jacob Ngetich and Roselyne Obala 21 hours ago
Why Eric is in trouble over ‘Wife Material’

Why Eric is in trouble over ‘Wife Material’

Stevens Muendo 21 hours ago

More stories

Kisumu kicks off plan to develop 10, 000 housing units

By Kevine Omollo
Kisumu kicks off plan to develop 10, 000 housing units

Kajiado County issues new allotment letters in land reforms

By Peterson Githaiga
Kajiado County issues new allotment letters in land reforms

Why Everyone Wants a piece of Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga
Why Everyone Wants a piece of Naivasha

Multibillion housing project in Mombasa to take off after court battle

By Joackim Bwana
Multibillion housing project in Mombasa to take off after court battle

Konza City, Israel sponsor innovation challenge

By James Wanzala
Konza City, Israel sponsor innovation challenge

Luxury residential tower goes ahead despite glut

By Gardy Chacha
Luxury residential tower goes ahead despite glut

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.