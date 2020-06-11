×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

African economies likely to rebound 3.4 per cent this year, AfDB says

By Reuters | March 13th 2021 at 11:59:05 GMT +0300

The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. [Reuters]

African economies are expected to grow by an average of 3.4 per cent this year, the African Development Bank said, as the continent recovers from its worst contraction in half a century.

The 54 economies shrank by 2.1 per cent last year, the AfDB said in its 2021 economic outlook report, as the coronavirus crisis disrupted economic activity across the continent.

“The continent-wide projected recovery... does not remove the threat of increasing poverty,” the Abidjan-based AfDB said in the report, published on Friday.

An estimated 39 million Africans are likely to slip into extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said, after 30 million were pushed into that bracket last year.

“Populations with lower levels of education, few assets, and working in informal jobs are the most affected and must be protected,” it said.

Read More

Governments on the continent boosted their spending last year in an effort to support their economies through the crisis, putting pressure on budgetary balances and debt burdens.

“The average debt-to-GDP ratio for Africa is expected to climb by 10 to 15 percentage points in the short to medium term,” the AfDB said.

The worsening outcomes will be driven by the surge in government spending and the contraction of fiscal revenues caused by the pandemic.

The AfDB called on the international community to work with policymakers on the continent to help it deal with debt loads that are getting heavier and heavier.

“Africa’s debt burden must be prioritised and not ignored,” it said. “The time for one last debt relief drive for Africa is now.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
African Development Bank coronavirus disrupted economic COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
Harambee Stars focus on upcoming Egypt encounter
Next article
UN chief calls for unconditional release of abducted students in Nigeria

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

OECD sees growth for global economy
OECD sees growth for global economy

LATEST STORIES

Governor tells off Ruto allies over their attacks on Matiang'i and police
Governor tells off Ruto allies over their attacks on Matiang'i and police

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

2 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

9 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

10 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

13 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Ten things you didn't know about star Ngige

Ten things you didn't know about star Ngige

ERICK OCHIENG 5 hours ago
Raila family, aides clear of Covid-19

Raila family, aides clear of Covid-19

Jacob Ngetich and Roselyne Obala 14 hours ago
Kapedo conflict a hard nut to crack for officers

Kapedo conflict a hard nut to crack for officers

Yvonne Chepkwony 14 hours ago
Why Eric is in trouble over ‘Wife Material’

Why Eric is in trouble over ‘Wife Material’

Stevens Muendo 14 hours ago

More stories

Mysterious fire worries sugar factory

By Kepher Otieno
Mysterious fire worries sugar factory

Counties to get additional Sh26b

By Frankline Sunday
Counties to get additional Sh26b

NBK cleared to sell tycoon’s property

By Kamau Muthoni
NBK cleared to sell tycoon’s property

Hemmingways appoints get new CEO

By Awal Mohammed
Hemmingways appoints get new CEO

How Zoom changed work order for firms

By Peter Theuri
How Zoom changed work order for firms

Kenya backtracks on maize import ban as traders protest

By Simon Oyeng’ and Jennifer Anyango
Kenya backtracks on maize import ban as traders protest

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.