Kisumu kicks off plan to develop 10, 000 housing units

LAPFUND CEO David Koros (left) and Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o exchange documents (PHOTO: Kevine Omollo)

Kisumu County Government has signed a Sh3 billion housing project deal which will see a state agency put up 1, 700 units.

Governor Anyang’ Nyongó and LAPFUND CEO David Koros Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pave way for the major project whose implementation starts in two weeks.

According to the deal, the county government has provided about 12 acres of land for the project, and will also develop infrastructures such as roads, sewer services, electricity and water.

On the other hand, LAPFUND will provide Sh3 billion, the cost of putting up the houses.

The site of the project was availed following the relocation of 128 households in Makasembo Estate, one of the oldest estates developed by the defunct Kisumu Municipal Council.

Each household was compensated Sh96, 000 to get an alternative residence, but will be given priority in the acquisition of the new houses after completion of the project.

According to LAPFUND, the houses will be in one, two, and three bedrooms, which will be disposed of at Sh1.6 million, Sh2.5 million and Sh3.5 million each respectively.

Nyongó on Friday expressed confidence that the project will work towards the provision of affordable housing to the growing number of residents in the lakeside city.

“Housing development is my Agenda Number three, standing at the centre of my transformative Agenda, a guiding tool towards the development of Kisumu County while also anchored in the National Government big 4 Agenda under the stewardship of President Kenyatta,” said Nyongó.

He said his mission is to develop 10, 000 housing units by 2025, and that he plans to bring on board some stakeholders in the sector, some of whom have been expressing interest in developing affordable houses.