×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

More loans as Kenya eyes another Sh124b Eurobond

By Dominic Omondi | March 11th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Central Bank of Kenya deputy governor Doctor Haron Sirima addressing the bankers during the first day of the 14th East African Banking school hosted by the Kenya Institute of Bankers at Sarova Whitesands in Mombasa County on Monday 11th August 2014. [Photo/Kelvin Karani]

Kenya will return to the Eurobond market to borrow at least Sh124 billion by end of June next year.

This will add to the huge debt burden that has already touched Sh7.3 trillion.

The money will be used to offset part of the principal repayment of Sh351 billion that needs to be refinanced or repaid using borrowed money.

Returning to the international capital markets is Kenya’s Plan B with the National Treasury still hoping to secure cheap loans from multilateral institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank.

But with Kenya already having received over Sh500 billion from these institutions, Kenya might be forced to shop for other sources of loans to fund a Sh3.01 trillion budget.

Read More

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, who was briefing editors yesterday on the possibility of a fourth Eurobond has initially expressed doubts on such expensive loans.

This will be Yatani’s first Eurobond since he took over as the Finance CS in late 2019.  

The money will be used to refinance maturing loans - sort of borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.

Haron Sirima, the Director-General for Public Debt Management Office at the National Treasury confirmed that the country had to access the “international capital market to refinance some of the large debt maturities” in what is aimed at minimising debt service costs.

Like the earlier Eurobond loans, the money will also be used for both budgetary support and repaying expensive loans that will be falling due.

He insisted that they would only dive into the Eurobond market should Kenya fail to get concessional funding.

Sirima noted that the rules of the market do not allow an issuer to reveal the money they want to raise or when they intend to issue the bond as this might skew the market. However, in the Budget Policy Statement of 2021-22, the National Treasury notes that it expects disbursement of a sovereign bond worth Sh124.3 billion in the financial year ending June next year.

This will push Kenya’s stock of Eurobond cash to Sh734 billion.

So far, Kenya has borrowed about Sh610 billion from the Eurobond or a sovereign bond that is denominated in dollars.

Kenya will also not participate in the restructuring of private debts, a sign that it wants to retain a good credit rating which is critical for creditors.

External debt repayment in the next financial year is estimated at Sh613.4 billion, with the Treasury expected to refinance more than half of this.

Since the State cannot repay all these loans from its tax coffers, it expects to refinance principal payments of close to Sh351 billion.

In addition to the Sh262 billion that the National Treasury expects to receive from the IMF through the extended credit facility, Kenya also expects the Washington-based institution to wire Sh54 billion to the Rapid Credit Facility.

Kenya could use some of the money from the IMF to refinance expensive maturing loans.

Moreover, Treasury is also keen to get Sh74 billion loan from the World Bank’s development policy operation, which it can also use to refinance its debts.

The other loans that Treasury will receive are mostly project and programme loans that have already been planned for.

In the financial year ending June next year, Kenya’s budget deficit, including grants, is estimated at Sh930 billion.

This budget deficit will be plugged through net external borrowing of Sh267.3 billion and net domestic borrowing of Sh662.8 billion.

Expensive loans

Since Kenya became a low middle-income country, it has relied a lot on expensive loans after taps for cheap loans closed.

However, these loans have come at a higher cost with the debt service costs growing faster than income.

As a result, the IMF and the World Bank have downgraded Kenya’s risk of debt distress to low.

This follows the adverse effects of the Covid-19 that affected export earnings.

By the time the current administration leaves office next year, it will hand over a debt burden of Sh10 trillion to the next regime - beyond the Sh9 trillion legal ceiling.

When Yatani took over as Treasury CS, he vowed to stay away from expensive loans and implored ministries to tighten their belts, so as to keep the country’s debt sustainable.

But the pandemic scuttled his austerity plans, dragging the country back into a borrowing frenzy. 

Related Topics
Eurobond
Share this story
Previous article
Narcotics Bill spares minors from conviction
Next article
Priest who fell in love with Kenya

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Yatani's budget and the making of Kenyan tragedy
Yatani's budget and the making of Kenyan tragedy

LATEST STORIES

Witness says Omar attempted to separate Keroche heiress Tecra from friends
Witness says Omar attempted to separate Keroche heiress Tecra from friends

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

7 hours ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

7 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

8 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

10 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What ails Raila?

What ails Raila?

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 59 minutes ago
Priest who fell in love with Kenya

Priest who fell in love with Kenya

Jacinta Mutura 59 minutes ago
Magufuli missing amid fears he’s hospitalised

Magufuli missing amid fears he’s hospitalised

Daniel Wesangula 59 minutes ago
Patriarch who raised 61 children dies aged 99

Patriarch who raised 61 children dies aged 99

Peterson Githaiga 59 minutes ago

More stories

Equity inks Sh11b loan for lending to SMEs

By Wainaina Wambu
Equity inks Sh11b loan for lending to SMEs

Director of firm in Sh4 billion Kemsa deal can't recall bank details, signatories

By Moses Nyamori
Director of firm in Sh4 billion Kemsa deal can't recall bank details, signatories

Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit

By Reuters
Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit

EU renews interest in stalled trade deal

By Frankline Sunday
EU renews interest in stalled trade deal

Why trade pact might hand UK Kenya’s Sh2.4trillion marine wealth

By Domnic Omondi
Why trade pact might hand UK Kenya’s Sh2.4trillion marine wealth

County staff get Sh500m in car loans, mortgages

By Josphat Thiong'o
County staff get Sh500m in car loans, mortgages

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.