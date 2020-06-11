Director of firm in Sh4 billion Kemsa deal can't recall bank details and signatories

Kilig Limited Director Ivy Onyango when she appeared before the Public Investment Committee in Parliament Nairobi regarding a special audit report on the utilization of Covid-19 funds. [File photo: David Njaaga, Standard]

A sole director of a firm that won a contract with Kemsa worth Sh4 billion cannot recall details of bank accounts and signatories.

Ivy Minyow Onyango shocked MPs probing alleged corruption in the supply of Covid-19 items when she asked for two days to get details of the bank accounts for the firm and other signatories to the accounts.

Ms Onyango is the sole director of Kilig Limited which was awarded a Sh4 billion tender for the procurement of 450,000 kits each valued at Sh9,000.

The firm, however, did not supply after the deal was canceled following queries on its awarding.

'Kindly allow me to provide clear answers to these questions to avoid a situation where I may say something that is not accurate. I am ready but I still don't have responses for the Committee," she told the committee.

Read More

"There were various partners that we entered into joint ventures with. I think there is an equity account and an SBM account. Allow me more time to consult so that I can have a basis for certain disclosure," she added.

Public Investment Committee chair Abdulswamad Nassir expressed shock that the director of the firm could not remember basic information despite seeking a deal worth billions.

'You cannot tell us that you were doing business worth 4 billion but cannot remember the signatories to the bank account. You told us you are the sole director. We are asking you in fairness but you are not giving us the information that we need.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Kilig Limited has changed ownership three times.

Documents by Registrar of Companies Sarah Ndung’u show that the firm was registered on January 22, 2020, with its directors as Zhu Jinping and Willbroda Gachoka.

In April, the two transferred their shares to Collins Bush Wanjala, who also later handed them over to Ivy Minyow Onyango in May.

“Form CR9 notice of cessation of office of director dated May 7, 2020 and form CR19 special resolution dated May 5, 2020 and lodged by Collins Bush Wanjala, stated that Collins Bush Wanjala resigned as director/shareholder and transferred his 1,000 shares to Ivy Minyow Onyango,” states the document by the registrar.

Ivy had last year declined to share details of the previous directors of the company when she appeared before the MPs late last year.