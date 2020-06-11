×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US hearing on tech dominance of news outlets will include Microsoft

By Reuters | March 10th 2021 at 09:44:26 GMT +0300

Microsoft founder Bill Gates (PHOTO: FILE)

A House Judiciary panel focused on antitrust will hear from three witnesses on Friday who represent a range of news organizations with concerns about how big tech platforms like Facebook and Alphabet’s Google increasingly dominate their industry.

The antitrust subcommittee leading the charge against tech platforms, and in this instance focusing on their relations with news organizations, will also hear from Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Social media companies use news to attract customers and have been accused by news publishers of not sharing enough advertising revenue with them.

Witnesses for Friday’s hearing include David Chavern, head of the News Media Alliance which includes News Corp and USA Today among others; Emily Barr, who represents the National Association of Broadcasters and Graham Media Group, which has 7 local TV stations; and Jonathan Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild-CWA, a union representing journalists, the statement said.

Bipartisan members of Congress are expected to introduce a bill in the near future that will make it easier for smaller news organizations to negotiate better deals with Big Tech platforms and increase their revenues.

Read More

Related Topics
Microsoft Social Media Facebook Google
Share this story
Previous article
REVEALED: Cavani wants to leave Manchester United
Next article
Developing story: Raila Odinga hospitalised

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers
Chinese hackers target Indian vaccine makers

LATEST STORIES

Abel Kirui keen to ride on his late grandmother’s blessings
Abel Kirui keen to ride on his late grandmother’s blessings

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

6 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

7 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

10 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

15 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No permanent enemies in politics, only interests

No permanent enemies in politics, only interests

Leonard Khafafa 11 hours ago
What if things were to fall apart and Raila walks out of handshake?

What if things were to fall apart and Raila walks out of handshake?

Brian Otieno and Duncan Khaemba 11 hours ago
Tecra 'sent lover Omar Sh1.2m within months'

Tecra 'sent lover Omar Sh1.2m within months'

Paul Ogemba 11 hours ago
Why many are visiting shrine of revered magician Gor Mahia

Why many are visiting shrine of revered magician Gor Mahia

James Omoro 11 hours ago

More stories

Eye on future of women in ICT as world celebrates International Women's Day

By John OMO
Eye on future of women in ICT as world celebrates International Women's Day

Why you should not rush to Bitcoin just yet

By Reuters
Why you should not rush to Bitcoin just yet

Bitcoin on your balance sheet? Here's what you need to know

By Reuters
Bitcoin on your balance sheet? Here's what you need to know

Antivirus pioneer McAfee charged by US with cryptocurrency fraud

By Reuters
Antivirus pioneer McAfee charged by US with cryptocurrency fraud

Wealth managers frustrated over bitcoin, anxious for piece of the action

By Reuters
Wealth managers frustrated over bitcoin, anxious for piece of the action

Global semiconductor shortage spurs run on vintage chipmaking tools

By Reuters
Global semiconductor shortage spurs run on vintage chipmaking tools

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.