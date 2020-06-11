Relations between Kenya and EU set for an upgrade

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Charles Michel of the European Council (PHOTO: PSCU)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya’s bilateral relations with the European Union is headed for an upgrade, according to details from a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Charles Michel of the European Council.

A communication from the State House on Tuesday stated that the relationship will be upgraded to strategic relations.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen and scale up the partnership between Africa, and Kenya's private sector and the European Union as part of efforts to increase investments, create employment and support post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

They further agreed to foster a closer working relationship between Kenya and the European Union on regional matters and accelerate the implementation of existing Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) following the historic agreement at the East African Community (EAC) summit last week.

