×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Phoenix Air Ambulance helps patients rise from Covid ashes

By Peter Ng'etich | March 9th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Phoenix Aviation technicians (left) during a past maintenance course of a King Air aircraft from Johannesburg-based Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Training Academy Manager Lucas Potgieter. [File, Standard]

Living through the Covid-19 season has been scary for many people around the world, Kenya included.

The virus has claimed more than 2.5 million lives, and according to scientists, the disease could be with us for the foreseeable future even with the ongoing rollout of vaccines globally.

This calls for quick medical attention, especially in cases where patients need ventilators to aid in breathing.

With the threat of the disease becoming more serious, players in the medical evacuation field such as Phoenix Aviation have strengthened their aeromedical transfers in Kenya and Africa, targeting high net-worth individuals seeking emergency transport services.

Through its subsidiary Phoenix Global Air Ambulance, the company, which is domiciled at Nairobi’s Wilson Airport, uses a fleet of eight aircraft to offer the service.

Read More

Some of the aircraft are capable of landing in unpaved airstrips closer to where the patients are and airlift them to hospitals for specialised medical care.

Phoenix Aviation, which also owns modern aircraft repair and maintenance facilities at Wilson Airport, said aviation was a highly regulated and complex industry.

“Our approvals cover repair, maintenance and modifications on the Beechcraft KingAir B200/B300 series, Cessna C208 series, Cessna Citation C550B Bravo, Cessna Citation C560XL Excel and Cessna C680 Sovereign aircraft,” says the firm on its website.

Phoenix engineers hold multi-category licences with type ratings to adequately cover the firm’s aircraft.

“Our maintenance personnel receive manufacturer factory training at the Flight Safety International training centre in Wichita, USA,” says the firm.

It adds that regular and recurrent training of its engineers and technicians ensures that they are up to date with the latest technology, skills, procedures and regulatory updates to ensure technical safety standards are upheld.

Phoenix has five jets and three turbo propeller aircraft for medical evacuations, which are usually available on a 24-hour basis.

The company's 24-hour operations control centre (OCC) is responsible for flight planning, flight coordination, flight following and dispatch of all Phoenix Aviation flights. “All flight operators are trained on the use of modern computerised flight planning systems,” says the firm.

The company’s OCC is fully equipped with modern communication facilities, including satellite communication for tracking and monitoring of flights globally and which maintains constant communication with the crew at all times. “Our OCC team is trained in emergency response, airside safety management, crew resource management, radio and satellite communication, weight and balance planning and dangerous goods among other technical skills,” says Phoenix.

The planes are equipped with a single patient isolation unit accompanied by an intensive care unit nurse and a doctor.

Dr Lucy Ngethe, a medical specialist with the unit, says apart from the ICU specialists, the plane is operated by two expert pilots and three nurses.

Before each evacuation, the medics assess the patient’s condition, taking into consideration the underlying conditions like cardiac ailments, diabetes, hypertension or the need for specialised treatment, such as chemotherapy or any other medication.

Dr Emmanuel Wanyela, a medic, says care for the patients from the picking point to the specialised hospital takes priority with every evacuation.   

Phoenix boasts a 25-year history of air ambulance experience in hostile and non-hostile areas and operates the service as a one-stop-shop for all aeromedical needs.

Patients are transferred globally through partners upon the advice of specialists and a determination on the most efficient and economical solution for the patient’s needs. “We offer quick response, bed-to-bed service for transporting a patient from any location to their home country or other destination to receive medical care,” says Dr Wanyela.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Phoenix Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Poll violence has no place in democracy
Next article
Oil risks overheating after Opec+ leaves output unchanged

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Three die as 337 test positive for Covid-19
Three die as 337 test positive for Covid-19

LATEST STORIES

Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible
Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

5 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

6 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

8 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

14 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

Jectone Oyoo 1 hour ago
Politics, intrigues of the handshake

Politics, intrigues of the handshake

Roselyne Obala and Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
The twists and turns in the handshake journey three years later

The twists and turns in the handshake journey three years later

Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Allan Mungai 19 hours ago

More stories

Australia sets the pace in taming tech firms, will Kenya follow suit?

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau
Australia sets the pace in taming tech firms, will Kenya follow suit?

Wind power firm staff get enhanced health cover

By Correspondent
Wind power firm staff get enhanced health cover

Ex-minister says China output still inadequate

By Reuters
Ex-minister says China output still inadequate

Oil risks overheating after Opec+ leaves output unchanged

By Reuters
Oil risks overheating after Opec+ leaves output unchanged

Gas firms’ buyout deal threatens to implode as valuation row boils over

By Wainaina Wambu
Gas firms’ buyout deal threatens to implode as valuation row boils over

Market boost as more countries acquire a taste for Ke

By Macharia Kamau
Market boost as more countries acquire a taste for Ke

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.