×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Stipend cushions public in hard times

By Javneet Suri | March 9th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A universal basic income experiment in Kenya saw some citizens receive money in instalments or a lump sum.

Researchers at MIT Sloan School of Management found those who received financial support fared better than those who didn’t. Guaranteed income encourages people to start a business – but cannot protect against risk.

The coronavirus pandemic is having devastating socio-economic effects on people in many parts of the world. Poverty, hunger and malnutrition are increasing; diseases – including polio, measles, and tuberculosis – are surging; and anxiety, depression, and stress are on the rise. 

Could distributing a universal basic income – a modest, unconditional stipend that gives individuals enough money to get by – help people weather crises like this?

Read More

The idea of a universal basic income isn’t new. For instance, a version of basic support called Negative Income Taxes was tested in the US about 40 years ago. Basic income is now at the forefront of policy discussions across the world as some politicians have started to add it to their policy platforms. For instance, India’s Congress Party did this in the last elections.

Along with these discussions has come a renewed interest in studying its impact before it is broadly applied. There are experiments running in countries across the world, including Finland, Spain, Kenya, India and the US. The onset of coronavirus prompted my colleagues and I to look at how universal basic income affected how people coped with a severe shock.

Over the last few years, we have been investigating the effects of universal basic income on people’s well-being in Kenya. In 2017, we began an experiment in two counties – Siaya and Bomet – in which about 5,000 people started receiving $0.75 (about Sh75) a day for 12 years. This covered basic food and health and education related expenses.

Others (just under 9,000 adults) received that amount for two years and a third group (also just under 9,000 adults) received a one-time, upfront sum of about $500 (Sh54,847), which was the total that the two-year group got. A fourth group – the control group – did not receive any transfers.

Our findings were encouraging. Most people who received some money fared quite well relative to the control group. They experienced less hunger, sickness and depression, both before and after the country imposed restrictions in the pandemic.

But universal basic income isn’t a silver bullet. The cash supplements also encouraged people to make business investments, which were then vulnerable during the crisis. We expect our results to be useful to governments in understanding how best to help during a crisis, like this pandemic.

Pandemic responses

As coronavirus cases began to mount around the world, Kenya’s government, like others, imposed strict limits on mobility and gatherings to prevent the virus’ spread. The restrictions had a negative effect on the economy and the poor in society.

The measures were imposed during the agricultural lean season, in which food is scarcer and more expensive. The two counties involved in our experiment had extremely low caseloads of coronavirus (fewer than a dozen reported cases) so any effects we find are not due to the disease, but rather the policy responses to the pandemic and their interactions with the lean season.

Nearly 70 per cent of people in the control group reported experiencing hunger in the 30 days prior to our survey. Recipients of the basic income, though, were between seven per cent and 16 per cent less likely to experience hunger. They were between nine per cent and 14 per cent less likely to have fallen sick and were also less depressed.

Not a silver bullet

And yet, our study showed that universal basic income is not a silver bullet. A great benefit of guaranteed income, since it provides enough to cover basics, is that it encourages risk-taking – such as starting a business – and investment in the future.

In data we collected in 2019, we saw that the recipients were more likely to have started new businesses and see their profits grow. But when the government instituted restrictions, increased profits disappeared. This finding underscores the limitations of universal basic income.

This isn’t a failing of universal basic income – as the main motivation for this is to help the poor with basic livelihoods – rather, it is a reminder that it’s not designed to deal with extreme situations as this pandemic.

- Suri is Associate Professor, Applied Economics, MIT Sloan School of Management

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
MIT Sloan School of Management Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Pandemic exposed the vulnerability of Kenya’s economy
Next article
TSC sets pace for fresh round of mass transfers

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix Air Ambulance helps patients rise from Covid ashes
Phoenix Air Ambulance helps patients rise from Covid ashes

LATEST STORIES

Eye on future of women in ICT as world celebrates International Women's Day
Eye on future of women in ICT as world celebrates International Women's Day

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

5 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

6 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

8 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

14 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The cost of Covid-19 one year later

The cost of Covid-19 one year later

Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
Githua leaves limping Tuskys behind as he hops to new job

Githua leaves limping Tuskys behind as he hops to new job

Wainaina Wambu 3 hours ago
Why Turkey is no longer the Sick Man of Europe

Why Turkey is no longer the Sick Man of Europe

XN Iraki 3 hours ago
Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

Jectone Oyoo 9 hours ago

More stories

New coffee mill in Baringo set to roar in May

By Julius Chepkwony
New coffee mill in Baringo set to roar in May

Kenya eyes over 9m passengers

By Correspondent
Kenya eyes over 9m passengers

State to spend Sh1.5b in restoring Mt Kenya

By Lydiah Nyawira
State to spend Sh1.5b in restoring Mt Kenya

MPs scold Treasury for not taming rising debt

By Frankline Sunday
MPs scold Treasury for not taming rising debt

Uhuru drums up support for regional integration

By Xinhua
Uhuru drums up support for regional integration

Kenya’s trade deal with UK uncertain

By Wainaina Wambu
Kenya’s trade deal with UK uncertain

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.