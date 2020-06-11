×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Learning lessons from past International women’s day celebrations

By Emma Seline Okello | March 8th 2021 at 06:30:00 GMT +0300

Today marks the day when women across the globe come together in thoughts and spirit to appreciate efforts in a world that is already giving in to their aspirations.

It turns out that over the recent past, women have made a significant impact in the global arena. Of significance was the election of the first US female vice president Kamala Haris, making history close to that when the US elected the first black American president, Barrack Obama.

Shortly after the World Trade Organization (WTO) elected Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as Director-General making her the first female and African to hold that position.

These events clearly show that women, given equal opportunities, are capable of steering critical roles that aid in driving the world economy. The United Nations under its agency UN Women theme for this year’s “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” could not have come at a better time when women are continually making an impact across the globe.

In the maritime sector, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has been at the forefront of championing the inclusivity of women in leadership positions.

Read More

Statistics from IMO show that women represent two per cent of the world’s 1.2 million seafarers and 94 per cent of female seafarers working in the cruise industry.

This is the reason the world body has been championing efforts to steer the industry towards supporting women to achieve a representation that is in keeping with today’s expectations.

IMO deserves accolades as it has been at the forefront in enhancing the capacity of women through the "Women in Port Management" course. The course provides participants with the necessary skills to improve the management and operational efficiency of their ports. IMO’s strong belief that the maritime industry needs more women, particularly in leadership roles. To encourage this trend IMO has been supporting a training course aimed at female officials from maritime and port authorities participate.

The global winds of change are pushing the sails driving the women’s agenda further in the deep waters mainly dominated by men. But the women in the maritime are increasingly encountering emerging issues that are threatening the success of the women agenda.

This has also been coupled with the emergence and prevalence of COVID-19 hampering the effective participation of women in decision making.

This calls for increased capacity building and training opportunities by IMO to continue empowering women with skills that will eventually see them take an equal share of seats at the table where decisions are made.

This will give them a voice in shaping key policies that will eventually deliver a more equitable future. Seen as a male-dominated field, the capacity building initiatives by the world maritime body aims at catapulting women into these positions.

It is for this reason that recognition of women should go beyond wishing themselves happy international women day then go back to cocoons and conduct business as usual. Instead, each year and each celebration, women should look back and take stock of successes made.

Learning from each year’s experiences, the challenges encountered and barriers to success must form the basis of discussions each year. This will ensure that every year as the world celebrates International Women’s day, milestones will be realised.

Slowly by slowly, women in the maritime sector will realise the coveted UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly Goal 5 “Achieving gender equality and empower all women and girls.  

Women should take up the challenges ahead head on to position themselves and aligning to the opportunities without waiting for favours and sympathy appointments.

This will ensure that the women in the maritime sector not only celebrates and benchmarks with women achievers in the other sectors such as politics, commerce and trade but also gets an opportunity to celebrate one of their own.


The writer is a Maritime and logistics expert

Related Topics
International Women's Day Maritime Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Solskjaer hails Martial and Shaw after Man United derby win
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Gender equality is a collective responsibility
Gender equality is a collective responsibility

LATEST STORIES

Solskjaer hails Martial and Shaw after Man United derby win
Solskjaer hails Martial and Shaw after Man United derby win

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

5 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

6 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

8 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

13 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Allan Mungai 10 hours ago
My deep voice is medically induced

My deep voice is medically induced

Yvonne Kawira 10 hours ago
Uhuru’s night call that calmed Raila

Uhuru’s night call that calmed Raila

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 11 hours ago
Fears of third wave as new Covid-19 infections increase steadily

Fears of third wave as new Covid-19 infections increase steadily

Graham Kajilwa 11 hours ago

More stories

AfDB in Sh88.6m pact to strengthen agriculture

By Fredrick Obura
AfDB in Sh88.6m pact to strengthen agriculture

Glovo manager Priscilla Muhiu on career and leadership

By Jacqueline Mahugu
Glovo manager Priscilla Muhiu on career and leadership

Education is key to unlocking women’s leadership potential

By Rading Biko
Education is key to unlocking women’s leadership potential

Fears of trade wars as Kenya bans maize from Tanzania, UG

By Dominic Omondi
Fears of trade wars as Kenya bans maize from Tanzania, UG

Controversial Lake Basin Mall piles up Sh4b debt

By Kepher Otieno
Controversial Lake Basin Mall piles up Sh4b debt

Kenya has untapped mineral potential – report

By Awal Mohammed
Kenya has untapped mineral potential – report

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.