×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Let us support women as we mark International Women’s Day

By Dr Samantha Opere | March 8th 2021 at 05:25:00 GMT +0300

Dr Samantha Opere (PHOTO: FILE)

As Kenya joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day, gender equality throughout the continent remains a contentious issue that needs to be broadly addressed by the government.

This will go a long way in creating an equal opportunity for women in society.

The 2020 UN theme is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world on the way to the Generation Equality Forum”.

Today I have chosen to celebrate young urban women who have stepped out of the norm and ventured into businesses, which involve donkeys.

Life in urban areas moves quite fast. Your survival is based on how quickly you adapt to changes in your surroundings.

Read More

Being innovative is a skill that will keep you afloat especially when sources of income are scarce and hard to come by. The people you surround yourself with will also determine your success or failure. While young men may fall into the trap of drug abuse and criminal activities, young women may in addition to these be caught up with sponsors and unwanted pregnancies.

In many urban areas where the cost of transportation by motorised means is still quite high and inaccessible to many, the donkey has become their choice mode of transport. Donkeys pulling carts transport water to homes and business premises, construction materials and help people move homes.

Most parts of Nairobi receive City County water for at least two days a week. Once your tap runs dry, you will have to rely on other sources of water. Ruai town in Nairobi City County is one such urban area where donkeys offer affordable transport solutions.

Caroline Kimanthi supplies water to residents around Acacia in Ruai. She ventured into the water supply business soon after completing her secondary education and while waiting to join college. Her father has owned donkeys for over 20 years and the income he earned from working with donkeys paid for her education.

“When I first started supplying water to residents of Acacia, most tried to discourage me. They told me that a pretty girl like me should be working in Nairobi CBD and not riding a donkey cart delivering water,” Caroline shares.

Caroline says on a good day she earns Sh1,500 from the sale of water. “I don’t have to think about waking up early to sit in traffic to town or getting home late. By noon, I have delivered water to all my customers and I am free to do other things. People will never understand how much I value donkeys because of the positive impact they have had on my life.”

Caroline also stands out from a programmatic point of view because most female donkey owners are mainly found in rural areas working with donkeys that carry goods by the pack. A large proportion of donkey owners in urban areas tend to be young men.

Several kilometres away in Mwea town, Kirinyaga County I met Jane Njeri, a young veterinary paraprofessional. I would describe Jane as a rare gem, passionate and eager to learn. In the Kenyan veterinary field, there are fewer female veterinary professionals in comparison to countries like the US and UK.

In 2013, the American Veterinary Medical Association stated that of the country’s 99,720 practicing veterinarians, 55 per cent were female. In 2017, more than 80 per cent of the students enrolled in veterinary school were female.

When I graduated from veterinary school at the University of Nairobi, my class only had 15 female students out of 50 students. In general, having fewer female students in animal health courses in Kenya is not uncommon.

After graduation, these female graduates become even scarcer when it comes to field practice. It may be out of choice or based on the available opportunities but many tend to venture into small animal practice (caring for dogs and cats), going into research, teaching or working for NGOs or government. Few will venture into large animal practice (caring for cattle, horses and donkeys).

Jane has been actively caring for donkeys and other livestock in Mwea town, “Seeing animals happy, healthy and pain-free brings me joy.”

She further shares the challenges she faces as a female veterinary professional. “Sometimes a client won’t allow me to treat their animal because they think I won’t be able to restrain it for treatment,” laments Jane. “Other times, some clients don’t pay for the services rendered. Private practice is more like a gamble, work is never guaranteed.”

Her challenges are similar to those of other female veterinary professionals around the world. Studies done by the American and Canadian Veterinary Associations looking at gender and veterinary medicine show that there are still issues of gender parity when it comes to income and opportunities to practice.

Fuelled by her zeal and compassion for animals, Jane joined the Heshimu Punda Mentorship Programme. While on the programme she has garnered skills on appropriate restraint and treatment for donkeys.

The programme further refers to cases of sick donkeys to her for management and to give advice to the owners.
While it is important for us to call out gender biases, we also need to follow the example of Caroline and Jane. Follow your passion. Ignore the negativity of those who do not understand what you are aiming for. Be more aggressive when it comes to negotiating for remuneration for services rendered.

Dr. Samantha Opere, Veterinary Officer/Project Manager ,KENDAT - Heshimu Punda Programme

Related Topics
International Women's Day
Share this story
Previous article
Here’s why the women you see in the news matter
Next article
Solskjaer hails Martial and Shaw after Man United derby win

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Gender equality is a collective responsibility
Gender equality is a collective responsibility

LATEST STORIES

Solskjaer hails Martial and Shaw after Man United derby win
Solskjaer hails Martial and Shaw after Man United derby win

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

5 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

6 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

8 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

13 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Allan Mungai 10 hours ago
My deep voice is medically induced

My deep voice is medically induced

Yvonne Kawira 10 hours ago
Uhuru’s night call that calmed Raila

Uhuru’s night call that calmed Raila

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 11 hours ago
Fears of third wave as new Covid-19 infections increase steadily

Fears of third wave as new Covid-19 infections increase steadily

Graham Kajilwa 11 hours ago

More stories

Choosing to challenge half the story on women and girls

By Dr Maureen Miruka
Choosing to challenge half the story on women and girls

Pension industry funds vital in infrastructure development

By Joseph Rono
Pension industry funds vital in infrastructure development

Secrecy shrouding Kenya-UK trade deal sets off alarm bells

By James Mbugua
Secrecy shrouding Kenya-UK trade deal sets off alarm bells

Why fourth industrial era doesn’t require course specialisation

By XN Iraki
Why fourth industrial era doesn’t require course specialisation

Covid-19 has shown the need for critical care infrastructure

By Abhishek Vishnu
Covid-19 has shown the need for critical care infrastructure

The economics of Ruaka…

By XN Iraki
The economics of Ruaka…

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.