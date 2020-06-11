×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State to spend Sh1.5b in restoring Mt Kenya

By Lydiah Nyawira | March 8th 2021 at 01:47:01 GMT +0300

A section of people who participated in planting 20, 000 indigenous tree seedlings in Mt Kenya forest in Kithoka, Meru, on Thursday. The effort to reclaim over 14, 000 hectares is led by Mt Kenya Trust, Kenya Forestry Service and Kenya Tea Development Agency. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

A five-year plan to implement the restoration of Mt Kenya forest in four counties has kicked off in Nyeri County.

The Mount Kenya Forest Restoration Strategy 2019-2029, was developed by Nature Kenya and Kenya Forest Services (KFS).

The strategy is focused on restoring 6,170 hectares of the Mt Kenya Forest, and will require at least Sh1.5 billion over period of five years.

County executive for Environment Frederick Kinyua said the plan to restore Mt Kenya’s forest cover is a collaboration between stakeholders such as Nature Kenya, Kenya Forest Service and counties surrounding.

Nature Kenya Project Manager Paul Gacheru said the agency is encouraging water bottling companies and energy generation companies to join in and take part in forest conservation efforts.

Read More

According to the report, the economic importance of Mt Kenya Forest as a water catchment area and one of the five main water towers in Kenya has been overlooked.

“The economic value of the Mt Kenya Forest was in 2018 at Sh22 billion. This was arrived at just by assessing the contribution the natural resource provided in form of timber, water, tourism and energy generation,” he noted.

Opportunities

During the launch of the strategy, Gacheru said the focus was to inform the public and private sector on cost and opportunities available in the restoration of the forest.

“We want private companies to understand that forest degradation costs them money in so many ways,” he noted.

With this in mind, the private firms and tourism sector players who rely on its resources can invest in the restoration project by taking part by planting trees.

“This plan gives a framework on fundraising towards tree planting activities with companies and Community Forest Associations (CFAs). We would like to encourage firms already taking part in the restoration initiatives to continue,” he added. 

Muriuki Ngatia, the chairperson of the Nyeri CFAs, said they welcomed the strategy adding that they have been working with the county government and KFS to conserve forest cover.

“The rivers provide us with water for commercial and domestic use, the forests also contribute to mitigate the effects of climate change,” he noted.

Spanning five counties in Central Kenya, the forest covers an area of 213,082 hectares. 

Related Topics
Mt Kenya Forest Kenya Forest Services
Share this story
Previous article
Donate blood today to save our mothers
Next article
‘Rhino whisperer’ who nurses abandoned animals to health

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Probe Sh3b lost in trees sales, says CS Keriako Tobiko
Probe Sh3b lost in trees sales, says CS Keriako Tobiko

LATEST STORIES

My deep voice is medically induced
My deep voice is medically induced

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

4 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

5 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

7 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

13 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My deep voice is medically induced

My deep voice is medically induced

Yvonne Kawira 1 hour ago
Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
Meet Kenya’s professional dowry negotiators

Meet Kenya’s professional dowry negotiators

Daniel Chege 2 hours ago
Uhuru’s night call that calmed Raila

Uhuru’s night call that calmed Raila

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 2 hours ago

More stories

MPs scold Treasury for not taming rising debt

By Frankline Sunday
MPs scold Treasury for not taming rising debt

Uhuru drums up support for regional integration

By Xinhua
Uhuru drums up support for regional integration

Kenya’s trade deal with UK uncertain

By Wainaina Wambu
Kenya’s trade deal with UK uncertain

Oil producers meet over output

By Reuters
Oil producers meet over output

Layman's petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

By Julius Chepkwony
Layman's petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Costly project that divides Kenyans

By Dominic Omondi
Costly project that divides Kenyans

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.