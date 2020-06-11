×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Education is key to unlocking women’s leadership potential

By Rading Biko | March 7th 2021 at 06:50:00 GMT +0300

From L-R:Rose Kerubo, Idah Kwamboka and Clara Moraa during a class session.(Rading Biko,Standard)

Two decades ago, women in Africa had reasons to expect change following a much-heralded 1995 Beijing Declaration – a global conference that set ambitious targets to transform the lives of women across the world.

Global leaders universally adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for the empowerment of women and girls.
It is now 21 years since global leaders committed to uplifting the status of women around the world, yet much is to be achieved for African women especially in a leadership position within the continent.

Perhaps as the continent joins the rest of the globe in marking this year’s International Women’s Day under the theme – ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world’, it is time for the African states to fully implement the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action that advocates for gender equality as well as empowerment of women and girls.

Last year Kenya’s President did reveal that his government is on the right track in the delivery of the Beijing Declaration.

Read More

In a recorded video statement, President Uhuru said the Beijing Platform for Action remains a powerful source of inspiration in the advancement of the rights of women and girls.

“Gender equality remains central to the development agenda of my administration as is indeed enshrined in our Constitution of Kenya,” he added.

Nevertheless, in Sinai slum just a few kilometres away from the capital, lies a community school where young girls are nurtured for future leadership positions in Kenya.

Lilian Wamuyu, Director, Gender and Child Empowerment at Bridge International Academies, did reveal the value of education in leadership.

“We cannot achieve the best out of the girls if the environment they are studying is not safe and that’s why as a learning institution we not only offer education to the less privileged in the society, but we have also initiated a programme known as ‘Super mama Initiative ‘that aims at empowering our young girls especially in the slums where we operate with leadership skills like self-esteem, “comments Lilian.

She argues that in order for Kenyan women to scale high in a leadership position, they must be nurtured and mentored from early ages.

“As a country, we are on track in promoting the gender rule but the problem is that we are not putting mechanism that will foster the growth of women leadership at a tender age, it’s time we mentor our girls right from primary level in order to prepare them for a future leadership position. With our ‘Super Mama Initiative, we work with women in the communities to help empower the young girls and this has really impacted the young girls’ education performance,” insists Lilian.

Clare Moraa is a 14-year old pupil at Bridge International Academies-Sinai slum. She is one young girl with a big dream.

“ It’s true we are marginalized because we live in the slum but with education, we shall have the same level playing field since with education I will be empowered to fully realize my potential. I would like to be a banker once I am through with my education, this will enable me to help those women and young girls from less privileged in the society, “says Clare.

She reveals that in order for women to achieve the top leadership in the world, education plays a critical role in sharpening their journey towards leadership.

Clare says, “Education empower women to understand their rights and with this, they fully explore their potentials which drive them to go for a higher position in the society.”

In most informal settlements within Nairobi and beyond, women suffer discrimination from their male counterpart. They endure both emotional and physical abuse. A sentiment Clare conquers with.

“With education and equal opportunities, we can transform this country into a better society. I thank God that with institutions like Bridge International Academies that offer education to marginalized people like us, I can now be assured of a better tomorrow that will position me to a leadership position,” concludes Clare.

Idah   Kwamboka is also a pupil in the same institution. Aged 14 years and in class seven, she dreams of becoming the first female president in Kenya.

“My ambition to become the first female president of Kenya has been inspired by former President of the Republic of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. She became the first African democratically elected president and I believe that her good education played a critical role in nurturing her into the country’s leadership,” comments Idah.

The UN data shows that globally women are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, as front-line and health sector workers, as scientists, doctors and caregivers, yet they get paid 11 per cent less than their male counterparts.
A thing that Lilian Wamuyu said should be addressed through leadership structure.

Lilian says “There is a huge difference when it comes to remunerations towards women and I think this is because of leadership bottlenecks. Its time as a country we implement the Gender Rule so as to ensure we have the same level as our male counterpart. In all our schools across we teach our pupils both boys and girls that we are all equal and we can all achieve the best when we work together.”

Vincent Mindah is a teacher at the school; he believes that societal barriers still continues to hinder the progress of women in Kenya.

“Personally, I believe that with the education our women can transform our country. It’s time we elect a female President. Since independence we have had male Presidents, why don’t we try a woman and see what she can do? Let us not judge them without an opportunity offered to them, “adds Mindah.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
International Women’s Day Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Dream of women’s representation in Parliament within grasp
Next article
Volunteer social worker strives to give women in slums hope

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

To give a voice to the unheard, get more women leaders
To give a voice to the unheard, get more women leaders

LATEST STORIES

New coffee mill in Baringo set to roar in May
New coffee mill in Baringo set to roar in May

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

4 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

5 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

8 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

13 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My deep voice is medically induced

My deep voice is medically induced

Yvonne Kawira 5 hours ago
Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Allan Mungai 5 hours ago
Uhuru’s night call that calmed Raila

Uhuru’s night call that calmed Raila

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 6 hours ago
Fears of third wave as new Covid-19 infections increase steadily

Fears of third wave as new Covid-19 infections increase steadily

Graham Kajilwa 6 hours ago

More stories

Glovo manager Priscilla Muhiu on career and leadership

By Jacqueline Mahugu
Glovo manager Priscilla Muhiu on career and leadership

Fears of trade wars as Kenya bans maize from Tanzania, UG

By Dominic Omondi
Fears of trade wars as Kenya bans maize from Tanzania, UG

Controversial Lake Basin Mall piles up Sh4b debt

By Kepher Otieno
Controversial Lake Basin Mall piles up Sh4b debt

Kenya has untapped mineral potential – report

By Awal Mohammed
Kenya has untapped mineral potential – report

MPs agree to IMF conditions with new budget directives

By Dominic Omondi
MPs agree to IMF conditions with new budget directives

Telkom reviews mobile money tariffs

By James Wanzala
Telkom reviews mobile money tariffs

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.