YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

By Reuters | March 5th 2021 at 08:34:41 GMT +0300

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmar’s military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the Southeast Asian country.

“We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws,” a Youtube spokeswoman said in a statement in response to a Reuters question.

The channels taken down include the state network, MRTV, (Myanma Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, according to the U.S tech giant.

 

Related Topics
You Tube Myanmar
