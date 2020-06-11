×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EU Commission head urges firms to promote more women to top positions

By Reuters | March 4th 2021 at 15:25:14 GMT +0300

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) welcomes Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama prior to their meeting at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 1, 2021. [Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS]

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged companies on Thursday to promote more women to top positions, even though efforts to introduce binding quotas for European boards have stalled.

European Commission data shows fewer than 7% of top companies' CEOs are women and recent reports suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic may be reversing equality gains in the workplace.

"I won't stop pushing for gender quotas on boards until we get a fair system for all European countries," von der Leyen told the European Parliament's Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality.

"Women should always be able to reach for the top, including in private companies," she said.

Von der Leyen singled out for praise three women who led teams that developed the first vaccines against COVID-19, produced by BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Read More

"Doctor Oezlem Tuereci, Professor Sarah Gilbert, Doctor Kizzmekia Corbett - some of you may have never heard their names before but we owe them a lot," she said.

Von der Leyen is the first woman to lead the Brussels-based EU executive, which will propose legislation on Thursday to boost pay transparency across the 27-nation bloc in a bid to narrow a persistent gender pay gap.

But such gender equality initiatives have stalled previously, including a 2012 legal proposal calling for listed companies in the EU to fill at least 40% of their non-executive board seats with women.

Some EU countries refused to adopt that target as law. 

Related Topics
European Commission Ursula von der Leyen European boards COVID-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Oil producers meet over output
Next article
Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

FDA staff: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe
FDA staff: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe

LATEST STORIES

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform
YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

4 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

10 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Julius Chepkwony 8 hours ago
Costly project that divides Kenyans

Costly project that divides Kenyans

Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Masks new headache in exam cheating

Masks new headache in exam cheating

Augustine Oduor 8 hours ago
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 16 hours ago

More stories

UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

By Maser Electronics
UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

Assembly approves motion seeking to rename City road to Yussuf Haji

By Josephat Thiong'o
Assembly approves motion seeking to rename City road to Yussuf Haji

The future of crypto trading

By Agencies
The future of crypto trading

Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

By Kamau Muthoni
Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

By Reuters
Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

GM extends production cuts due to chip shortage

By Reuters
GM extends production cuts due to chip shortage

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.