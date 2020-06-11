×
Konza City, Israel sponsor innovation challenge

By James Wanzala | March 4th 2021 at 11:00:00 GMT +0300

Eng. John Tanui, Chief Executive Officer KoTDA and Israel Ambassador to Kenya Oded Joseph. The two agreed to host an innovation challenge. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) and the Embassy of Israel have partnered to host an innovation challenge. The Konza Innovation Challenge targets to spur ideas on the technology city and deepen collaboration between the two countries.

KoTDA Chief Executive John Tanui said the competition would provide an opportunity for innovators in Kenya and Israel to solve the immediate and long-term needs of Konza Technopolis, with a focus on smart access control, asset and traffic management.

“We have seen many start-ups which are born global and those are some of the opportunities we want to create for Kenyan innovators through linkages with other innovation ecosystems,” he said.

Winners will pilot their solutions at Konza and upon successful completion, have them utilised.

Those unsuccessful will be hosted by Konza through the National Data Centre, where digital applications will be supported through an acceleration programme in partnership with innovation hubs working with KoTDA.

Read More

Speaking at Konza Technopolis during a networking session with innovators, Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Oded Joseph said his country was keen on developing co-operation on innovation, adding that Kenya was an excellent partner.

“Here we can find the heartbeat of talent and a thriving innovation system. We see many hubs being grown here,” he said. The fact that there are growing hubs here is very important and that is a field for cooperation with Israeli hubs.”

The diplomat said he was looking forward to seeing youth develop solutions that can be adopted in Konza.   

