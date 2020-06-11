×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Government extends Kazi Mtaani initiative after appeal by beneficiaries

By Jennifer Anyango | March 4th 2021 at 07:43:38 GMT +0300

Housing PS Charles Hinga

The Government has extended the national hygiene programme dubbed Kazi Mtaani

President Uhuru Kenyatta authorised the extension, which was confirmed by Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga on Wednesday, after an appeal by beneficiaries.

The programme was to end today. It was unveiled in July last year as a form of social protection initiative to cushion the youth and vulnerable citizens in informal settlements from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension is a major relief to over 280,000 youth engaged in the programme. PS Hinga, however, did not say how long the initiative would last.

Currently, beneficiaries operate on two shifts, each working for 11 days a month. They earn Sh455 per day, while supervisors earn Sh505 daily. The PS said the success rate for payment to the youth through M-Pesa has of late peaked at over 99 per cent, injecting over Sh700 million into the grassroots economy every two weeks.

Read More

“Phase two of the hugely successful Covid-19 mitigation initiative, whose objective is to shore up hygiene and sanitation in informal settlements as well as put food on the table for thousands of youth rendered jobless by the pandemic, started in July last year with a budget of Sh10 billion,” said Hinga.

It is being implemented in 900 informal settlements across the country.

Related Topics
Kazi Mtaani PS Charles Hinga
Share this story
Previous article
South Africa's information regulator says WhatsApp cannot share users' contact information
Next article
Logistics firm suspends port delay levies

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

PS Suda: We'll sack youth who registered twice in Kazi Mtaani initiative
PS Suda: We'll sack youth who registered twice in Kazi Mtaani initiative

LATEST STORIES

Logistics firm suspends port delay levies
Logistics firm suspends port delay levies

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

16 hours ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

1 day ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

3 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

9 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Peter Theuri 8 hours ago
How politics has injured quality of our graduates

How politics has injured quality of our graduates

Babere Kerata Chacha 8 hours ago
Murder at the altar: When men of the cloth turn into killers

Murder at the altar: When men of the cloth turn into killers

Daniel Wesangula 8 hours ago
Eviction: Tough rules beckon landlords

Eviction: Tough rules beckon landlords

Frankline Sunday 8 hours ago

More stories

Logistics firm suspends port delay levies

By Macharia Kamau
Logistics firm suspends port delay levies

Miller gets new boss as farmers’ earnings increase

By Wainaina Ndung'u
Miller gets new boss as farmers’ earnings increase

No respite for workers as firms step up salary cuts

By Wainaina Wambu
No respite for workers as firms step up salary cuts

NSE eyes green bond listing to boost market liquidity

By Xinhua
NSE eyes green bond listing to boost market liquidity

Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

By Reuters
Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

Volvo to go all electric by 2030

By Reuters
Volvo to go all electric by 2030

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.