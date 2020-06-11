Nairobi Securities Exchange eyes green bond listing to boost market liquidity

NSE Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Odundo.

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) said Wednesday it will promote green bond listings in order to boost market liquidity.

Geoffrey Odundo, CEO, NSE told journalists in Nairobi that so far one green bond has been listed to finance the construction of environmentally friendly student housing.

"We are keen to promote more green bonds listing because we continuously see social impact investors coming to the country who will help to boost our market liquidity," Odundo said during the launch of the study "The Top 100 Most Loved Brands By Women In Kenya" that will serve as an insight-led tool for Kenyan businesses into the power of women markets.

Odundo noted that climate-friendly bonds will raise the profile of the NSE and enhance the level of trading activity at the capital markets.

He revealed that Kenya is an ideal location for green finance because it has a huge untapped potential in renewable energy and green transport.

"We want to provide a platform for companies to put their money in green projects, to enable them to get green certifications and support the climate change agenda," he added.

The NSE chief noted that most leading global investment funds are focusing on certain asset classes that focus on green projects.

"So if they get a green opportunity that has a fairly reasonable return and high impact they will invest in Kenya," Odundo said.