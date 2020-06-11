×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Betting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030

By Reuters | March 2nd 2021 at 14:00:00 GMT +0300

Volvo’s entire car lineup will be fully electric by 2030. 

Volvo’s entire car lineup will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade.

 “I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson told reporters when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. “We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers.”

The Swedish carmaker said 50% of its global sales should be fully-electric cars by 2025 and the other half hybrid models.

Owned by Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Volvo will launch a new family of electric cars in the next few years, all of which will be sold online only. Volvo will unveil its second all-electric model, the C40, later on Tuesday.

Samuelsson said Volvo will include wireless upgrades and fixes for its new electric models - an approach pioneered by electric carmaker Tesla Inc.

Read More

Carmakers are racing to switch to zero-emission models as they face CO2 emissions targets in Europe and China, plus looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles.

Last month, Ford Motor Co said its lineup in Europe will be fully electric by 2030, while Tata Motors unit Jaguar Land Rover said its luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch electric models of its entire line-up by 2030.

And last November, luxury carmaker Bentley, owned by Germany’s Volkswagen, said its models would be all electric by 2030.

Electrification is expensive for carmakers and as electric vehicles have fewer moving parts, auto employment is expected to shrink.

Volvo CEO Samuelsson said that industry-wide, electrification will mostly affect engine plants and auto suppliers providing everything from oil filters to fuel injectors and spark plugs.

“Those are a lot of jobs of course,” he said. “But overall I don’t think there will be a big difference.”

Volvo said it will “radically reduce” the complexity of its model line-up and provide customers with transparent pricing.

The carmaker’s global network of 2,400 traditional bricks-and-mortar dealers will remain open to service vehicles and to help customers make online orders.

So far Volvo has not been affected by a pandemic-fueled global semiconductor chip shortage that has shuttered a growing number of assembly plants, which Samuelsson said was thanks to constant communication with suppliers.

“So far, knock on wood, we have not had to stop any assembly line,” he said. “But it could happen any day.”

Related Topics
Volvo Fossil-fuel engines Cars Petrol
Share this story
Previous article
Girl, 8, found dumped with missing body parts
Next article
Governor Wangamati’s ex-PA evicted from government house

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Higher diesel price to hurt consumers
Higher diesel price to hurt consumers

LATEST STORIES

President Kenyatta eulogises late Juja MP Waititu as a patriotic servant leader
President Kenyatta eulogises late Juja MP Waititu as a patriotic servant leader

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

50 minutes ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

2 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

7 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

26 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why water in Lake Elementaita is turning pink

Why water in Lake Elementaita is turning pink

Carolyne Chebet 2 hours ago
Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Wainaina Wambu 15 hours ago
The problem with PPP deals

The problem with PPP deals

Domnic Omondi 15 hours ago
How ‘sleepy’ Kakamega town got its groove back

How ‘sleepy’ Kakamega town got its groove back

Simon Oyeng’ 15 hours ago

More stories

Households warned against some cooking gas hose pipes

By Fredrick Obura
Households warned against some cooking gas hose pipes

Nigerian venture fund invests in local fintech startup Popote

By Peter Theuri
Nigerian venture fund invests in local fintech startup Popote

Cost of living rises to seven-month high

By Dominic Omondi
Cost of living rises to seven-month high

Trade within East Africa drops by 30pc

By Antony Gitonga
Trade within East Africa drops by 30pc

New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

By Reuters
New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

Bar owners protest 2020 license fees

By Joackim Bwana
Bar owners protest 2020 license fees

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.