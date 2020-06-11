×
Households warned against some cooking gas hose pipes

By Fredrick Obura | March 2nd 2021 at 10:30:40 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Households have been warned against using some LPG hose pipes distributed by Total.

In a notice, the fuel retailer said it is recalling the low-pressure LPG pipe batch number SCG/BS 3212:1991/1 Low-pressure LPG/8mm.mfd:03-2020/exp:03-2025 for failing the aging test. The recall follows a complaint from customers.

“In line with our safety commitment to customers and as a preventive measure, we are recalling the hose pipes sold at our service stations and our distributor outlets from 12/06/2020. The batch number can be found on the side of the hosepipe,” the company said in a notice.

The announcement comes a few days after the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) set new standards on petroleum and LPG products.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) approved 10 new standards outlining safe use, storage, transportation, and disposal of petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products.

Read More

The new standards provide specifications for LPG mountable burners and grills used on the 3kg and 6kg domestic cylinders and safe disposal of cylinders found not fit for use.

Specifications for road tankers used to transport flammable liquids have also been developed.

“Petroleum and LPG products are highly flammable and therefore they need you to store, transport, and safely dispose of them,” said Kebs Managing Director Bernard Njiraini.

“The new standards aim to safeguard consumers throughout the LPG and other petroleum products supply chain.”
For the last year, a total of 44 incidents involving LPG and petroleum tankers accidents and spillages, and LPG cylinders exploding were recorded.

“It is therefore expected that these standards will address the problem of fire disasters due to accidents involving LPG and other petroleum products (due to) road tankers overturning on transit and cylinder explosions,” Njiraini added.

The new standards come as the government steps up its bid to increase the use of LPG as a safe and affordable fuel, especially among low-income households.

Recently, the State firm National Oil Corporation of Kenya issued 110 gas cylinders to women in Namelok village, Kajiado County, to encourage domestic use of clean energy.

Total LPG Kebs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.