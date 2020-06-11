×
National museum asks public to donate historical artefacts

By Kirsten Kanja | March 1st 2021 at 21:21:57 GMT +0300

If you have in your possession items from the 1960s and earlier which represent any aspect of Kenya’s heritage, you should consider donating them to the National Museums of Kenya by March 19. 

In an effort to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the country, the National Museums of Kenya hopes to collect items and memorabilia from members of the public, which will then be displayed in a new proposed museum dubbed Uhuru Gardens National Monument.

Such materials may include photographs, films, unique literature and writings, newspaper cuttings, maps, infographics, traditional weaponry, musical instruments, body adornments, furniture, crafts, attire and original vipande (IDs).

