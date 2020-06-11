×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru mourns Nairobi businessman Mohamed Jibril

By PSCU | March 1st 2021 at 20:40:48 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Nairobi entrepreneur Esmael Mohamed Jibril who died on Monday.

Jibril, a prominent city businessman and the brother of Sports CS Amina Mohamed died while receiving treatment in India.

In his message of comfort, Uhuru described the late Mohamed Jibril as a highly motivated and gifted entrepreneur whose successful businesses employed hundreds of young Kenyans.

“As a country, we will forever owe a debt of gratitude to Mohamed for his role in making Kenya a better economy and, especially for the job opportunities he created for our people through his successful commercial interests," the President said.

Read More

The late Mohamed Jibril was associated with Jibram Investments Limited and Java Coffee House, East Africa's leading coffee house among other businesses.

The President said he prays for the family of Jibril to have strength to bear the loss of their beloved kin.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta Sports CS Amina Mohamed
Share this story
Previous article
De Gea pinpoints Man Utd's crucial failing in their goalless draw at Chelsea
Next article
Member of Juve first-team staff tests positive for COVID-19

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru, Raila face dilemma of picking team to sell BBI
Uhuru, Raila face dilemma of picking team to sell BBI

LATEST STORIES

Guardiola: Bayern, not Manchester City, are best club in Europe
Guardiola: Bayern, not Manchester City, are best club in Europe

CHECKPOINT

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

1 day ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

7 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

25 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums

Gatonye Gathura 22 hours ago
How borehole water hurts your health

How borehole water hurts your health

Gatonye Gathura 22 hours ago
Does it matter what cooking oil you use?

Does it matter what cooking oil you use?

Nancy Nzalambi 22 hours ago
Why GDP statistics aren't reliable enough

Why GDP statistics aren't reliable enough

Ken Gichinga 22 hours ago

More stories

Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days

By Reuters
Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days

Munya pledges better coffee prices after reforms

By Wainaina Ndung'u
Munya pledges better coffee prices after reforms

Court bars road's authority from removing procurement manager

By Paul Ogemba
Court bars road's authority from removing procurement manager

Water CS Sicily Kariuki sued over board appointment

By Kamau Muthoni
Water CS Sicily Kariuki sued over board appointment

Taxman misses target by Sh122b on weak economy

By Dominic Omondi
Taxman misses target by Sh122b on weak economy

Yusuf Haji’s six months salary to be donated to charity

By Hassan Barisa
Yusuf Haji’s six months salary to be donated to charity

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.