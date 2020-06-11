Uhuru mourns Nairobi businessman Mohamed Jibril

President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Nairobi entrepreneur Esmael Mohamed Jibril who died on Monday.

Jibril, a prominent city businessman and the brother of Sports CS Amina Mohamed died while receiving treatment in India.

In his message of comfort, Uhuru described the late Mohamed Jibril as a highly motivated and gifted entrepreneur whose successful businesses employed hundreds of young Kenyans.

“As a country, we will forever owe a debt of gratitude to Mohamed for his role in making Kenya a better economy and, especially for the job opportunities he created for our people through his successful commercial interests," the President said.

The late Mohamed Jibril was associated with Jibram Investments Limited and Java Coffee House, East Africa's leading coffee house among other businesses.

The President said he prays for the family of Jibril to have strength to bear the loss of their beloved kin.