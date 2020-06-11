×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Britam to sack 140 staff in fresh turnaround plan

By Macharia Kamau | March 2nd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Britam Holdings Managing Director Tavaziva Madzinga (left) takes over from Benson Wairegi last month. [John Muchucha, Standard]

Britam is set to lay off nearly 140 employees, many of them in the management. The restructuring exercise is expected to help the firm to cut down on costs and grow profit.

The Nairobi Securities (NSE) listed insurer said it is embarking on a new business strategy, whose implementation will result in the elimination of some roles. The exercise is expected to affect between 10 and 15 per cent of the staff across its business. The company had 923 employees in the year to December 2019, according to its annual report.

The exercise, which commenced on February 26 and expected to be completed by end of May this year. It will cost up to Sh700 million. “The reorganisation is expected to lead to a leaner executive team with fewer reporting layers that will support the company’s growth in an increasingly competitive business environment,” said the company in the statement.

“The review of the organisational structure is also expected to significantly improve service standards, reduce corporate and shared service costs, reduce unnecessary overlaps and put the customer at the centre of the business.”

Read More

Britam said the new structure was in line with the business strategy it is implementing for the period 2021 to 2025.

It noted that employees in the affected roles and positions are expected to exit the business under a Voluntary Early Retirement (VER) programme. It said the exiting staff will get “an attractive package that is well above the industry average”.

“The entire process will entail the review of roles and a VER Programme will be implemented for roles falling off the structure. The entire exercise will be concluded by end of May 2021,” said the company. “The entire separation exercise will cost the company between Sh600 (million) and 700 million. It is a significant investment yet a necessary step in supporting a new strategic approach to ensure the strategic relevance of our business.”

This year’s process followed a 2018 restructuring exercise in which the company spent Sh464 million to lay off 110 employees. “Every new strategy not only requires a review of previous performance but also seeks to equip the business with new tools to drive even better performance in the future,” said Britam.

“Whilst the last two business strategy review processes have required some restructuring and VER, this does not mean that in the future these are the tools to be applied. Every decision is made with the prevailing business facts at hand.”

The new business strategy that the firm has started to implement comes after the exit of the long-serving chief executive Benson Wairegi, who retired at the end of January after 40 years of service.

The company named Tavaziva Madzinga the new managing director effective February 1. He is an actuarial scientist with more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. He served as chief executive of Swiss Re (UK and Ireland) and Old Mutual (Kenya).

Britam reported a net loss of Sh1.6 billion over the first half of 2020, compared to a profit of Sh1.7 billion during the same period in 2019.

Related Topics
Britam Nairobi Securities
Share this story
Previous article
Cost of living rises to seven-month high
Next article
Uhuru mourns Nairobi businessman Mohamed Jibril

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Wairegi: My 38 years as Britam CEO and the risks that paid off
Wairegi: My 38 years as Britam CEO and the risks that paid off

LATEST STORIES

Everton win at Goodison as Richarlison sinks Southampton
Everton win at Goodison as Richarlison sinks Southampton

CHECKPOINT

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

1 day ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

7 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

25 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
The problem with PPP deals

The problem with PPP deals

Domnic Omondi 1 hour ago
Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics

Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics

Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
People to watch in the distribution of Covid-19 jab

People to watch in the distribution of Covid-19 jab

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago

More stories

Nigerian venture fund invests in local fintech startup Popote

By Peter Theuri
Nigerian venture fund invests in local fintech startup Popote

Trade within East Africa drops by 30pc

By Antony Gitonga
Trade within East Africa drops by 30pc

New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

By Reuters
New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

Bar owners protest 2020 license fees

By Joackim Bwana
Bar owners protest 2020 license fees

Goldenscape victims give DCI 30 days or sue over Sh18.9b investment

By Edwin Nyarangi
Goldenscape victims give DCI 30 days or sue over Sh18.9b investment

High bills persist as reliance on costly power plants drops

By Macharia Kamau
High bills persist as reliance on costly power plants drops

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.