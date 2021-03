BOC Kenya Managing Director Marion Mwangi and Ruraka Neema Uhai hospital administrator Gabriele Beacco (James Wanzala,Standard)

The consortium of Carbacid Investments bidding to acquire shares of BOC Kenya has expressed optimism it will attain high acceptance at the close of the 30-day offer on April 6, 2021.

The joint bid to acquire up to 100 per cent of BOC Kenya shares has secured the support of BOC Holdings UK, which has a 65.38 per cent stake in the firm. Carbacid Investments Chairman Dennis Awori said they are eyeing high acceptance from minority shareholders.

The offer is priced at Sh63.50 per share.

