KPA rules out congestion, says port at its peak

Kenya Ports Authority is addressing key challenges arising against it in handling big volumes of cargo docking at Mombasa port as importers doubled their imports to meet the market demand.

KPA acting Managing Director Engineer Rashid Salim says the port is experiencing a peak moment in receiving more goods than previous periods because most ports that were inactive because of the Covid-19 pandemic are in full operation.

“The port of Mombasa is currently experiencing peak moments with recorded full container berth occupancy,” said Engineer Salim.

The MD explains that the present big volume of cargo at the port should not be misinterpreted as congestion in the port but a sign of improved business activities both locally and internationally.

He insisted that Mombasa port was unlikely to experience congestion because there is enough space to accommodate more containers and more berths for ships that leave the port within three days after berthing.

“You will appreciate that the waiters at the Port have reduced from record 13 in December/January to 3 this week, and containers waiting for railing for the last three days has averaged 50 TEUs and these are good signs of recovery in productivity,” he said.

According to the acting, MD evacuation of cargo by rail has significantly contributed to the speedy import container deliveries with a daily average of 1000 TEUs ferried by 10-11 trains from the Port of Mombasa to the Inland Container Depot Nairobi. He added that this is a remarkable improvement in performance as compared to the period running from mid-December 2020 to early January 2021 when the port experienced vessel build-up leading to cargo backlog.