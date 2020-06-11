×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court bars road's KeRRA from removing procurement manager

By Paul Ogemba | February 27th 2021 at 13:25:34 GMT +0300

A judge has stopped the Kenya Rural Roads Authority from redeploying its procurement manager for raising questions over multi-billion shillings roads constructions tenders.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Maureen Onyango ordered KeRRA not to transfer Margaret Wanja Muthui from her position pending the determination of the suit in which she is challenging the decision to deploy her to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works.

“The letter from KeRRA informing the petitioner to hand over her position is hereby suspended pending determination of the suit. She is reinstated to her position pending the inter-parties hearing on March 15,” ruled Onyango.

The roads authority had on February 10 discharged Ms Muthui from the position of procurement manager and deputy director of supply chain management and directed her to report to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works Permanent Secretary for redeployment.

The authority had also instructed her to immediately hand over her roles to Catherine Kangangi who was appointed to the position in an acting capacity.

Read More

But Ms Muthui challenged the decision arguing that she was being unfairly punished for raising questions regarding some tendering processes that had been irregularly awarded to some companies.

According to Muthui, it was not the first time the authority was attempting to kick her out for raising concerns over inflated tenders for road constructions.

“There were two previous attempts in 2017 to remove me from the position on account of questions I raised over discrepancies in awarding overpriced tenders. The court had stopped my redeployment but the authority is again doing the same thing,” said Muthui.

She said that her deployment to the ministry was a witch-hunt for standing in the way of roads construction cartels who have been winning tenders to construct rural roads at inflated costs.

Muthui swore that when she was appointed KeRRA’s procurement manager, she had a legitimate expectation to be allowed to work as per the terms of service and not deployed to another department in an arbitrary manner.

“The sole reason for my removal is my steadfast support for the rule of law in awarding tenders. The pace at which I was being removed smacks of pure malice since they did not even give me time to prepare for a formal handover,” said Muthui.

She is seeking a court declaration that her deployment to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works was in breach of her constitutional rights and contrary to fair labour practices.

Justice Onyango gave KeRRA seven days to respond to the suit and scheduled the hearing on March 18.

Related Topics
KeRRA Court Graft
Share this story
Previous article
ODM withdraws from Nakuru by-elections, backs Jubilee
Next article
Scare as Jaramogi hospital new floor collapses

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Wangamati in a spot over Sh500m spending
Wangamati in a spot over Sh500m spending

LATEST STORIES

Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel
Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

4 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

23 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Barrack Muluka 13 hours ago
When loved ones go berserk

When loved ones go berserk

Daniel Wesangula 13 hours ago
Pyramid schemes: The pain and elusive justice

Pyramid schemes: The pain and elusive justice

Amos Kareithi 13 hours ago
ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

Ndung’u Wainaina 1 day ago

More stories

Water CS Sicily Kariuki sued over board appointment

By Kamau Muthoni
Water CS Sicily Kariuki sued over board appointment

Taxman misses target by Sh122b on weak economy

By Dominic Omondi
Taxman misses target by Sh122b on weak economy

Yusuf Haji’s six months salary to be donated to charity

By Hassan Barisa
Yusuf Haji’s six months salary to be donated to charity

Nairobi to pocket Sh20 billion in new revenue share plan

By Roselyne Obala
Nairobi to pocket Sh20 billion in new revenue share plan

Kenya hires eight lawyers in maritime case with Somalia

By Kamau Muthoni
Kenya hires eight lawyers in maritime case with Somalia

HF to provide money transfer service

By Wainaina Wambu
HF to provide money transfer service

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.