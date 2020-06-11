Event organiser turns to new way as Covid-19 slows industry

The drive-in entertainment closed shop in the country back in 2009 when the iconic Fox Drive along Thika road in Nairobi collapsed after operating for nearly half a century.

But now a Mombasa based firm is seeking to recreate the magic by organising drive in entertainment extravaganzas’ in Mombasa’s Butterfly pavilion and Nature trails.

The event is aimed at promoting social as well as entertainment activities at a time when mingling and mixing has been discouraged in the wake of Covid-19 regulations.

Across the tourist city, Covid-19 has shattered the sector plunging artists and DJs into a state of hopelessness, wallowing in debts and uncertainties.

According to Ink Concepts CEO, Ochieng Malacki, the organiser, the event which is scheduled for the last Saturday of every month will include deejays, a kitchen serving African cuisine including nyama choma, barbeque, 3 bars, and a concert which will involve live jazz and one man guitar performances.

According to Lafarge, they hire out the park to events that promote health and wellness with proceeds from their fees being ploughed back to maintain the park.

“When visitors get to the event, they will be treated to a nature walk along the nature trail where they can reconnect with nature after which they can settle back in their cars and unwind as they are treated to the various entertainment rooster we have prepared,” says Mr. Ochieng.

Organizers say that they have projected a capacity for 150 carloads of clients plus an allowance of walk-ins who are expected to grace the event as well.

“The park will be operating as normal in its majestic splendour and the entertainment scheduled will in no way disrupt the regular routine. We have just ensured that regulations are adhered to with the distancing emphasised for obvious reasons,” said Mr Ochieng.

According to Big Mike, who will be coordinating the event on the floor, guests will be welcomed with music as they settle in choosing their spot on one of the two designated carpools from 10 AM.

“Then live entertainment will follow with the one-man guitar serenading the guests as they unwind among the palms enjoying the breeze,” says Big Mike.

All the while, the kitchen will be serving as well as the barbeques with their nyama choma,” he says.

The rest of the events will include the live sax which will be coordinating with the deejay for the ultimate jazz experience as organizers are after ensuring revellers unwind.

Towards the evening when the place is expected to be packed to capacity, the red carpet will be rolled out, the lighting swathe on so the party really swings.

They are hoping to get families out to spend time together and socialize in this era when staying at home has become the new normal with the only home-based entertainment and mobile phones being the alternative recreation.

“We support camping, excursions and picnics and that is why we have partnered with the event to the extent an opportunity to relax unwind and meditate after the hustle and bustle of a busy week,” says Karima Nyinge Lafarge official.