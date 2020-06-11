×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Africa’s low carbon entrepreneurs targeted in Ashden Awards

By Fredrick Obura | February 25th 2021 at 06:10:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Africa’s low carbon innovators have up to mid next month to apply for Ashden Award now in its 20th year.

The awards highlight outstanding climate innovations, boosting bright ideas that can be scaled up or replicated around the world.

Awards relevant to Africa with the imminent deadline for applications of March 3 include humanitarian energy, cooling in informal settlements, energy access innovation, natural climate solutions (Congo basin, Amazon and South-East Asian rainforest specifically).

Two new awards with a deadline for applications of March 17 are the Ashden Award for energy access skills and Ashden Award for regenerative agriculture.

The organisers are particularly keen to receive applications for the categories of energy access skills, regenerative agriculture and humanitarian energy.

Read More

“While too many young people face unemployment or underemployment, new opportunities are opening for jobs in building the low carbon economy of the future. We know that renewable energy generates more jobs than fossil fuels. But we don’t have people being trained up with those skills to power the future economy. That’s why we are looking for exciting initiatives training people in green skills,” CEO Harriet Lamb said of the new Award for skills in energy access.

Referring to the new Award for regenerative agriculture, she said: “Small scale farmers are the heart of the low carbon revolution. They grow our food and they often practice traditional techniques that help store carbon and protect the soil – in fact, the techniques of the future. We are looking for those examples that can inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Regenerative agriculture is sustainable farming that nourishes the soil, boosts biodiversity and improves water management – it could bring enormous benefits to our climate, and 500 million smallholder farmers around the world.

Winners will be announced at the international climate summit COP26 being held in Glasgow, Scotland in November.
 

Related Topics
Ashden Awards Climate Change Solar
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya’s mobile edutainment games target eight million learners
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya launches $34 million project to tackle effects of climate change
Kenya launches $34 million project to tackle effects of climate change

LATEST STORIES

Thierry Henry quits as Montreal manager due to family reasons
Thierry Henry quits as Montreal manager due to family reasons

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

3 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

21 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Dominic Omondi 22 hours ago
Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Jacob Ng’etich and Moses Nyamori 22 hours ago
Which way for condemned buildings?

Which way for condemned buildings?

Peter Theuri 22 hours ago
It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

Caroline Okello 1 day ago

More stories

Activists want fresh police hiring

By Osinde Obare
Activists want fresh police hiring

Court hands land to businessman Kachra Shah

By Fredrick Obura
Court hands land to businessman Kachra Shah

Laikipia's creditworthiness revealed ahead of bond issuance

By Wainaina Wambu
Laikipia's creditworthiness revealed ahead of bond issuance

Kenyan market warms up to locally produced switchboards

By Wilberforce Okwiri
Kenyan market warms up to locally produced switchboards

City Hall allocates Sh246m to MCAs

By Josphat Thiong’o
City Hall allocates Sh246m to MCAs

Brothers want firm to refund Sh46m

By Paul Ogemba
Brothers want firm to refund Sh46m

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.