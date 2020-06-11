×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Remembering Moi, Kenyans on Social Media awarded

By Lucy Wamuyu | February 25th 2021 at 10:50:00 GMT +0300

When the digital team at Standard Group crafted the #RememberingMoi social media campaign, they did not anticipate the kind of response, reach, and engagement it would have. 

The idea was to post questions on things that were unique to the Late President Moi on the brand's Facebook and Twitter pages, then award people who got the questions right as well as those who tickled their bones. 

The grand prize for this was the Moi Cabinets book.

See, if you belong to the baby boomers generation, you most definitely have experienced his rule in your adult life. You knew a couple of his ministers, deputies, some of his close political allies and could have spotted him a couple of times in your life. 

Read More

For you, the questions must have been child’s play. However, the millennials were mostly children when he was in power. 

This generation vaguely remembers his political stand, his policies let alone ministers that served under him. 

Ask any millennial, they probably only remember his rungu, mostly because it was a most fascinating thing about him. It did not come as a surprise that the first people who wanted to get hold of the books were millennials. 

The campaign was so successful that one question collectively got close to 1000 responses and Facebook posts reached close to half a million people and got thousands of reply responses in total. 

When people were asked what they remember Moi for, here are a couple of things they said.

Julius Ngugi said, “Attending AIC Valley Road church and making it a starting news on every V.O.K news bulletins.”

Hassan Malik Mohamed said “The late Mzee Moi was famous for nurturing peaceful coexistence among Kenyans and Africans as a whole, and entrenched inclusivity in public service. He also promoted the generous Harambee spirit in socio-economic undertakings and environmental conservation.”

One of the most interesting answers the brand got was when people were asked the three words that stood out in Moi’s philosophy, one guy wrote ‘Education, infrastructure, and unity” It is clear that this person never recited the national pledge. Because the words are right there “…in the Nyayo philosophy of peace, love, and unity” 

At the end of the campaign, eight people were picked as winners, and those who collected the books, now have a beautiful coffee table book and a rich history about the cabinets of the second president of Kenya. To these people, we say congratulations. 

If you missed the challenge, you can purchase the books in a bookshop for Sh3000, or better yet, follow our Facebook and Twitter pages and be on the lookout for the next trivia where you could win the set of books.

Related Topics
President Daniel Arap Moi Moi Cabinet books
Share this story
Previous article
ODM extends deadline for candidates seeking presidential ticket
Next article
China denies requiring US diplomats to take anal swab tests

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

A not so secret Coup and needless deaths
A not so secret Coup and needless deaths

LATEST STORIES

China denies requiring US diplomats to take anal swab tests
China denies requiring US diplomats to take anal swab tests

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

2 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

21 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Jacob Ng’etich and Moses Nyamori 14 hours ago
Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Dominic Omondi 14 hours ago
Which way for condemned buildings?

Which way for condemned buildings?

Peter Theuri 14 hours ago
It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

Caroline Okello 1 day ago

More stories

Australian parliament passes media reforms after last-ditch changes

By Reuters
Australian parliament passes media reforms after last-ditch changes

Data Commissioner Laments Sh11m Budget

By Frankline Sunday
Data Commissioner Laments Sh11m Budget

Australia's competition chief claims victory after Facebook standoff

By Reuters
Australia's competition chief claims victory after Facebook standoff

South African Uber drivers join global push for worker rights: lawyers

By Reuters
South African Uber drivers join global push for worker rights: lawyers

Safaricom sends message to customers by mistake

By Standard Reporter
Safaricom sends message to customers by mistake

Audit raises red flag over fibre network

By Frankline Sunday
Audit raises red flag over fibre network

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.