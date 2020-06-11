×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ministry seeks too clarify on Kenya-UK trade deal

By Faynie Mwakio | February 24th 2021 at 07:35:00 GMT +0300

Industrialisation CS Betty Maina (PHOTO: FILE)

The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed between Kenya and the United Kingdom in December 2020 will ensure that both countries reap the benefits of improved market access.

 It is important that all stakeholders, including the media get the facts right about the objectives and key aspects of the EPA. Misrepresentation of facts will only cause fear and anxiety that can dampen the prospects of potential beneficiaries.

The EPA, which is in the process of being ratified by the Kenya and UK Parliaments, contains specific provisions for protecting the Kenya and East African Community (EAC) market from unfair competition from UK producers.

As stated in one of its principal objectives, the EPA will facilitate duty free and quota free access of exports from Kenya and the East African Community (EAC) countries into the UK market.

This will be implemented as soon as the agreement is ratified by Parliaments of the two countries. What the UK is providing for Kenya and the EAC is a secure, long-term and predictable basis for deepening their access to the UK market.

Read More

On the other hand, free access of UK goods to the Kenyan and EAC market will be subject to a progressive and graduation duty and quota reduction that will be implemented over 25 years.

In this respect, Kenya has committed to progressively liberalize 82.6 percent of its trade with the UK over a period of 25 years but with a moratorium of seven years.

This means that the gradual duty reduction for UK goods imported into Kenya and EAC will only start after seven years.

It is instructive that goods that attract 25 per cent or more duty when being imported into Kenya and other EAC Partner States account for only 2.6 per cent of total trade that was subject to liberalization under the EPA.

Liberalization of these products commences 12 years after the Kenya-UK EPA enters into force and takes place gradually over 13-year period.

These are finished products that are considered to have minimal negative impact on Kenya and other EAC Partner States. Any industries that may be producing similar goods in Kenya and other EAC Partners, will have 12 years before liberalization starts to adjust.

Requisite capacity and trade defence measures have been anticipated in the EAC-UK EPA for use to mitigate any negative effects to local industries producing similar intermediate products

The moratorium, together with the phased reduction of duties, is considered necessary to protect Kenya’s industry, particularly the manufacturing sector, which is less developed and competitive than the UK industry.

The agreement also has inbuilt mechanisms for protecting infant industries and the economies of Kenya and the EAC. These are the provisions being discussed by Parliaments of the two countries as they move to ratify the EPA.

It is quite clear that the EPA is balanced and indeed, will allow sufficient time for implementation of innovative value chains to enhance the export competitiveness of the domestic manufacturing sector. In implementing the EPA, both partners agreed on the need to improve market access conditions that will ensure the EAC partner states benefit fully from the EPA, which largely incorporates the essential ingredients of the EPA negotiated and initialed by the EAC member states with the European Union.

Writer is the Public Communications Officer,State Department for Trade and Enterprise Development

Related Topics
Economic Partnership Agreement Kenya UK
Share this story
Previous article
Australia's competition chief claims victory after Facebook standoff
Next article
Mudavadi: Nasa is suffering from breach of trust

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Do you first build the business or your brand?
Do you first build the business or your brand?

LATEST STORIES

Robbers shoot dead M-Pesa agent, injure another in Kibwezi
Robbers shoot dead M-Pesa agent, injure another in Kibwezi

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

1 day ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

19 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

Caroline Okello 8 hours ago
What BBI success means for Uhuru, Ruto and Raila

What BBI success means for Uhuru, Ruto and Raila

Lucas Barasa 12 hours ago
Juja MP was prepared for his death, family reveals

Juja MP was prepared for his death, family reveals

Standard Team 12 hours ago
It will not be a walk in the park for Mukhisa

It will not be a walk in the park for Mukhisa

Leonard Khafafa 12 hours ago

More stories

The economics of Ruaka…

By XN Iraki
The economics of Ruaka…

China playing dirty as rivalry with the US intensifies

By Juan Carlos
China playing dirty as rivalry with the US intensifies

The power of social media to misinform

By Allan Kilavuka
The power of social media to misinform

America vs China: Who will have the last laugh in Kenya?

By XN Iraki
America vs China: Who will have the last laugh in Kenya?

The Importance of data as an ESG tool and catalyst for good

By James Claude
The Importance of data as an ESG tool and catalyst for good

Crop diversification can be a big boost to human nutrition

By Gerard Nyele
Crop diversification can be a big boost to human nutrition

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.