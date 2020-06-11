×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How Sh2,400 mobile loan kicked off a business empire

By Sara Okuoro | February 23rd 2021 at 14:20:42 GMT +0300

John Brian Jura founder of Home_254.

Six years ago, John Brian Jura, better known as JB, founded one of Nairobi’s most visible clothing brands, Home_254.

The casual wear brand has made a name for itself not just in Kenya but abroad, in several countries including Dubai, the US, Canada and Germany. It specializes in custom-made hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests and caps among other clothing items.

The idea came to JB when he was a fourth-year electronics and computer engineering student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

“The idea of Home_254 started in June 2015. I created the designs myself. A lot of clothing lines to show patriotism exist, so I had to come up with something different that still celebrates our country,” he says.

"One of our values is quality, and then diversity. We want everyone to feel like they belong, that's us!"

Read More

The fashionpreneur JB started his business around the time Safaricom launched Mshwari. He took a loan of Sh2,400 through the platform and topped up with the Sh2,400 he already had. The Sh4,800 catered for rent and materials that he needed to get the business going.

“I used the cash to buy plain hoodies, sweat shirts and T-shirts, and then hired a heat-press vinyl to print the Home_254 logo,” he says.

His first products had no takers and stayed shelved for the first two weeks.

“This was really heartbreaking because I thought that my classmates would be my clients and make orders, but none of them made a single one.”

The clothes soon caught the attention of his neighbours, who made referrals and, the orders started streaming in.

Home_254 has grown into a busy production outfit, going beyond fashion trends by adding new designs and creating employment.

JB says a fast and reliable source of internet is essential to keep the cogwheels running at Home_254.

“For internet, we use Safaricom Home Fiber. Having a reliable internet is really a plus. Video calling is key because have status meetings everyday so we need that fast internet. We chat all the time and not only on WhatsApp, in a day we could do like six video calls,” says JB.

For most of its marketing, the company is riding the Internet revolution - using Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, WhatsApp and their website to market and connect with their customers. They use Mpesa for payment. It’s that simple.

“For us to communicate between our workshop and retail store, we need the internet fulltime… To update our status, Tiktok, Instagram and Facebook, we need to be connected all the time. I can't imagine how it would be without the internet," he says.

Safaricom is supporting entrepreneurs to start and run their businesses through multiple platforms including Mshwari, M-PESA and Safaricom Home Fiber among others; allowing them to communicate, connect, transact and take their businesses to the next level.

"We think of really going beyond. For example, there's a day we stayed here (the shop) for two days without going anywhere just making sure we come through for people, because that smile is priceless. For me to inspire my team to go the extra mile, I have to be willing to go an extra mile. It actually works if everyone is working beyond their means, giving 120 per cent,” says JB.

His ingenuity and passion for his craft is the true embodiment of the spirit of Twende Tukiuke.  

Sponsored Content. 

Related Topics
John Brian Jura Home 254 Safaricom Twende Tukiuke M-PESA Mshwari Home_254
Share this story
Previous article
South African Uber drivers join global push for worker rights: lawyers
Next article
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Phone call quality better in Kisumu compared to other counties, says CA
Phone call quality better in Kisumu compared to other counties, says CA

LATEST STORIES

South African Uber drivers join global push for worker rights -lawyers
South African Uber drivers join global push for worker rights -lawyers

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

17 hours ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

19 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

UAE’s foray into space: What does it mean?

UAE’s foray into space: What does it mean?

XN Iraki 5 hours ago
Kenya bleeds millions as Uganda goes slow on joint oil jetty plan

Kenya bleeds millions as Uganda goes slow on joint oil jetty plan

Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago
Kenya's economy showing signs of recovery

Kenya's economy showing signs of recovery

Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Coast does not need its own political party

Coast does not need its own political party

Suleiman Shahbal 15 hours ago

More stories

Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld

By Reuters
Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld

Competition watchdog warns companies over power abuse

By Macharia Kamau
Competition watchdog warns companies over power abuse

Boeing engine blowouts investigated

By Reuters
Boeing engine blowouts investigated

Boeing 747 cargo plane drops engine parts in Netherlands

By Reuters
Boeing 747 cargo plane drops engine parts in Netherlands

Kenya power regrets electrocution of giraffes

By Mercy Asamba
Kenya power regrets electrocution of giraffes

Munya: Over 24 counties hit by desert locusts

By James Munyeki
Munya: Over 24 counties hit by desert locusts

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.