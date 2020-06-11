Yusuf Haji asked family to donate six months salary to charity

The

The salary the former Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji earned for the six months he was unwell will be donated to the less fortunate families in the county.

The senator’s son, who is also the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, said it was his father’s dying wish.

Noordin said his father was disturbed that he could not serve his people during the time he was ailing.

Read More

“We will donate our father’s six months salary that he earned while indisposed to the orphanage centre in the six sub-counties in Garissa. The monies will be handed over to the Kenya Red Cross who will reach out to the needy,” said Noordin on Friday.

Noordin added that while his father was bedridden, he would constantly inquire about the Garissa residents and regretted that he was unable to represent them for six months.

Overcome by emotions

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

While delivering his father’s last wishes to the residents of Garissa, Noordin had to cut short his speech several times as he was overcome by emotions. He narrated how his father battled with illness before he died on Monday 15 Febriary 2021 at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

“As a family, we have lost not only a father but a pillar that glued us together,” Noordin said, adding that they will strive to make sure the old man’s legacy lived on.

Noordin said the family travelled to Garissa to thank the residents for standing with them and praying for his father's departed soul.

Haji was first elected to represent Ijara constituency in 2002-2007 and was elected Garissa County senator in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.