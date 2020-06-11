Haji’s last salaries to be donated to orphans

The salary former Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji (pictured) earned for the six months he was unwell will be donated to less fortunate families in the county.

The former senator’s son, who is also the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, said this was his father’s dying wish.

Noordin said his father was disturbed that he could not serve his people during the time he was ailing.

“We will donate our father’s six months salary that he earned while indisposed to the orphanage centre in the six sub-counties in Garissa. The monies will be handed over to the Kenya Red Cross who will reach out to the needy,” declared Noordin on Friday. The DPP said while he was bedridden the senator would constantly inquire about the Garissa residents and regretted that he was unable to represent them for six months.

Read More

Delivering his father’s last wishes to Garissa residents, the DDP had to cut short his speech several times as he was overcome by emotions.

He narrated how his father battled with illness before eventually succumbing last Monday at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

“As a family, we have lost not only a father but a pillar that glued us together,” Noordin said, adding that they will strive to make sure the old man’s legacy lived on.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Noordin said the family travelled to Garissa to thank the residents for standing with them and praying for his departed soul.

Haji was first elected to represent Ijara constituency in 2002-2007 and was elected Garissa County senator in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.