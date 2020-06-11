Tax revenue dipped by Sh89 billion in January

KRA introduces tax amnesty programme to run for three years. [File, Standard]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh89.6 billion less in January compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the latest statement from the National Treasury, the taxman netted Sh784.9 billion in the first seven months of the 2020-21 financial year, which was a 10.2 per cent drop from the Sh874.5 billion collected last year.

Despite acknowledging that the economy will struggle to find its footing in the next financial year starting July, Treasury pushed up its tax collection estimates in its final Budget Policy Statement for 2021 from the draft estimate released earlier.

“Going forward, we expect revenue collection in the FY2021-22 to spring back buoyed by the improving economic environment, tax policy and revenue administration measures that we have put in place,” said National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Increased economic activities in December last year saw KRA surpass its tax target for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic, netting more than Sh166 billion.

Read More

Nonetheless, Treasury expects tax revenues to recover as economic activities pick after the containment measures against the spread of Covid-19 were relaxed.

Increase in tax collection is one of the conditions that informed the approval by International Monetary Fund of a crucial Sh261 billion credit facility for under a three-year programme.

The programme will also see the country tighten its belt with spending cuts in what is aimed at reducing debt vulnerabilities and safeguarding resources to protect vulnerable groups.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

It is also expected to boost Kenya’s ongoing efforts at fighting corruption, strengthen the monetary policy framework and support financial stability.

Treasury has since revised its budget for Financial Year 2021-22 to Sh3.01 trillion.

Draft estimates released last month had put the spending plan for the next year at Sh2.968 trillion, which is Sh48 billion lower than the new figures released last week.

This saw the government increase its tax collection target by Sh11.2 billion, with KRA now expected to mobilise Sh1.775 trillion in taxes in the 12 months to June next year.

This means that the taxman, which received additional grants in the mini-budget released last week, will be looking to collect each and every shilling it can.

Besides out-of-court settlements on disputes with taxpayers, KRA will most likely rely on technological tools such as the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) to reduce revenue shortfalls.

[email protected]