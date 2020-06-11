×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tax revenue dipped by Sh89 billion in January

By Dominic Omondi | February 20th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

KRA introduces tax amnesty programme to run for three years. [File, Standard]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh89.6 billion less in January compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the latest statement from the National Treasury, the taxman netted Sh784.9 billion in the first seven months of the 2020-21 financial year, which was a 10.2 per cent drop from the Sh874.5 billion collected last year.

Despite acknowledging that the economy will struggle to find its footing in the next financial year starting July, Treasury pushed up its tax collection estimates in its final Budget Policy Statement for 2021 from the draft estimate released earlier.

“Going forward, we expect revenue collection in the FY2021-22 to spring back buoyed by the improving economic environment, tax policy and revenue administration measures that we have put in place,” said National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Increased economic activities in December last year saw KRA surpass its tax target for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic, netting more than Sh166 billion.

Read More

Nonetheless, Treasury expects tax revenues to recover as economic activities pick after the containment measures against the spread of Covid-19 were relaxed.

Increase in tax collection is one of the conditions that informed the approval by International Monetary Fund of a crucial Sh261 billion credit facility for under a three-year programme.

The programme will also see the country tighten its belt with spending cuts in what is aimed at reducing debt vulnerabilities and safeguarding resources to protect vulnerable groups.

It is also expected to boost Kenya’s ongoing efforts at fighting corruption, strengthen the monetary policy framework and support financial stability.

Treasury has since revised its budget for Financial Year 2021-22 to Sh3.01 trillion.

Draft estimates released last month had put the spending plan for the next year at Sh2.968 trillion, which is Sh48 billion lower than the new figures released last week.

This saw the government increase its tax collection target by Sh11.2 billion, with KRA now expected to mobilise Sh1.775 trillion in taxes in the 12 months to June next year.

This means that the taxman, which received additional grants in the mini-budget released last week, will be looking to collect each and every shilling it can.

Besides out-of-court settlements on disputes with taxpayers, KRA will most likely rely on technological tools such as the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) to reduce revenue shortfalls.  

[email protected] 

 

Related Topics
KRA Tax Kenya Revenue Authority Treasury CS Ukur Yatani
Share this story
Previous article
Scangroup stock dips 7pc as firm suspends top executives
Next article
KRA raids illegal beer manufacturing premise, arrests woman

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Scangroup suspends CEO Bharat Thakrar over alleged gross misconduct
Scangroup suspends CEO Bharat Thakrar over alleged gross misconduct

LATEST STORIES

Migori turns to Tanzania for milk following shortage
Migori turns to Tanzania for milk following shortage

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

15 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

28 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 month ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Lessons from Moi Girls Eldoret strike

Lessons from Moi Girls Eldoret strike

Ken Opalo 9 minutes ago
Ruto’s UDA headache

Ruto’s UDA headache

Ndungu Gachane 9 minutes ago
Revealed: The truth about CBC exams

Revealed: The truth about CBC exams

Augustine Oduor 9 minutes ago
Tax revenue dipped by Sh89 billion in January

Tax revenue dipped by Sh89 billion in January

Dominic Omondi 9 minutes ago

More stories

CBK gives Treasury Sh5 billion to ease cash crunch

By Dominic Omondi
CBK gives Treasury Sh5 billion to ease cash crunch

Why State suspended NYS commuter service

By Moses Nyamori
Why State suspended NYS commuter service

Limuru Tea issues profit warning

By Fredrick Obura
Limuru Tea issues profit warning

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely

By Reuters
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely

Regulator defends February-March Fuel prices

By Fred Kibor
Regulator defends February-March Fuel prices

ICT Ministry can’t account for Sh12b

By Frankline Sunday
ICT Ministry can’t account for Sh12b

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.