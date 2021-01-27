Migori County residents urged to take up dairy farming amid milk shortage

A worker milks a cow at Kisii Agricultural Training Center on 27/1/2021. (Sammy Omingo, Standard)

An acute milk shortage has hit Migori County, with the regional government urging locals to venture into dairy farming.

Data from the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries department shows the county produces on average 25 million litres of milk annually, which is way lower than its demand of 88 million litres.

Because of the shortage, the county is forced to import at least 10 per cent of its requirements from Tanzania, and also from Trans Mara, Nandi and Homa Bay counties.

Agriculture executive Valentine Ogongo said good relations between Kenya and Tanzania had eased the purchases.

“We rely on milk from Trans Mara, Nandi, and even imports from Tanzania. Our farmers are able to get the milk from the neighbouring country because of the good relations between us,” he said.

Increase in population, climate change and breeds of animals were cited as some of the factors that have contributed to the shortage.

The county government has partnered with the national government, World Bank and other institutions to develop measures that will boost milk production.

The county has so far given 470 cows to sugarcane and tobacco farmers since 2014 in a programme that seeks to improve livelihoods.