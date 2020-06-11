Four ways to prepare for a virtual job interview

Virtual interviews have become the norm as companies leverage on meeting platforms to recruit.

Technology has completely transformed how recruitment is done. As a job seeker, after applying for a job and you meet the requirements, you will be shortlisted for a series of interviews - depending on the organisation’s recruitment process.

So, what do you do when you get an invite to attend an oral interview virtually? Here are four tips that will help you prepare for a virtual interview.

1. Learn and understand the platform

If you are required to use a virtual platform that you have never used before, immediately familiarise yourself with it. Do not wait until the last minutes. Start by doing online research about the tool. Go to YouTube and watch several tutorials. Next, download the app on your device and try it out with a friend or a family member so you can practically understand how it works.

Ensure you know all its features and how each works - how to log in, mute, unmute, and share a presentation, a document or a video. Test the camera and its clarity. Confirm there is appropriate distance between you and the device. Most important, test the audio feature and if faulty ensure you get good set of earphones or headphones that will make your voice sound clear.

2. Choose a conducive location to do the interview

Pick a suitable location to do the job interview as this will be a deal breaker or maker for you. For this, develop a checklist that has the following things:

A. If you must take the call from your house, identify a location that has an appropriate background. You may be asked to turn on your video. Avoid backgrounds that are cluttered or messy. You can also check if the tool you will be using can blur the background.

B. Get a comfortable seat and test to ensure you are not straining. Ensure you can sit upright to avoid crouching, bending or stretching to reach the camera.

C. Avoid a noisy background. If you have children or adults nearby, tell them you have an interview and if necessary, lock yourself in a room to avoid interference. Keep away pets like dogs or cats.

D. Ensure there is proper lighting. If there is a window in the room, face the light and the device (laptop) camera should face you. If you are doing the call at night, the bulb should be directly above your head to avoid shadows.

E. Ensure you have a good internet connection that will also support video. Get a back-up in case your main internet connection fails. You can ask your interviewers if it is OK to sign in two devices and explain one is a back-up.

3. Interview delivery

Despite it being a virtual interview, you must prepare thoroughly. A few days to the interview, reconfirm the interview time and the time zone – in case the panel is based in a different country. 12pm in Kenya is 10:50am in Paris. 4pm in Kenya is 8am in Washington, DC.

Log in 10 minutes early so you have time to familiarise yourself with the platform and test the audio and video features. This will also allow you to relax and confirm that the internet connection is stable. While you wait to be interviewed, mute the mic and turn-off the camera. Relax. Reconfirm the interview time and the time zone.

Ensure you are well prepared with a printed copy of your resume/CV next to you. Jot down important points that you want to share with the panel and ensure you have them by your side. During the interview look at the camera directly. If you are nervous about where to look, have a small sticker next to the camera to help you maintain eye contact. Do not fidget around by touching your hair, clothes or face. Avoid picking your nose or scratching your face.

Demonstrate energy during the interview using facial expressions. Emphasise points with your hands as you would during a physical interview. The panel ought to feel your presence and dynamism. This will be well-executed if you will have practised over and over again.

4. Your dressing

So you thought dressing is not important during a virtual interview? Wrong. I recommend that you prepare as if you are going for a physical interview. Wear your favourite suit or shirt with a matching tie.

For ladies, wear your favourite blouse and blazer. The colours must not be loud as to distract the panel or too bright for your camera and lighting levels. The more you make it real the more you will be able to create an impression on the panelists.

Nicholas Siwatom is the Chief Talent Officer at the Standard Media Group.