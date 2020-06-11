×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Four ways to prepare for a virtual job interview

By Nicholas Siwatom | February 19th 2021 at 16:45:00 GMT +0300

Virtual interviews have become the norm as companies leverage on meeting platforms to recruit.

Technology has completely transformed how recruitment is done. As a job seeker, after applying for a job and you meet the requirements, you will be shortlisted for a series of interviews - depending on the organisation’s recruitment process.

So, what do you do when you get an invite to attend an oral interview virtually? Here are four tips that will help you prepare for a virtual interview.

1. Learn and understand the platform

If you are required to use a virtual platform that you have never used before, immediately familiarise yourself with it. Do not wait until the last minutes. Start by doing online research about the tool. Go to YouTube and watch several tutorials. Next, download the app on your device and try it out with a friend or a family member so you can practically understand how it works.

Ensure you know all its features and how each works - how to log in, mute, unmute, and share a presentation, a document or a video. Test the camera and its clarity. Confirm there is appropriate distance between you and the device. Most important, test the audio feature and if faulty ensure you get good set of earphones or headphones that will make your voice sound clear. 

Read More

2. Choose a conducive location to do the interview

Pick a suitable location to do the job interview as this will be a deal breaker or maker for you. For this, develop a checklist that has the following things:

A. If you must take the call from your house, identify a location that has an appropriate background. You may be asked to turn on your video. Avoid backgrounds that are cluttered or messy. You can also check if the tool you will be using can blur the background.

B. Get a comfortable seat and test to ensure you are not straining. Ensure you can sit upright to avoid crouching, bending or stretching to reach the camera.

C. Avoid a noisy background. If you have children or adults nearby, tell them you have an interview and if necessary, lock yourself in a room to avoid interference. Keep away pets like dogs or cats. 

D. Ensure there is proper lighting. If there is a window in the room, face the light and the device (laptop) camera should face you. If you are doing the call at night, the bulb should be directly above your head to avoid shadows.

E. Ensure you have a good internet connection that will also support video. Get a back-up in case your main internet connection fails. You can ask your interviewers if it is OK to sign in two devices and explain one is a back-up.   

3. Interview delivery

Despite it being a virtual interview, you must prepare thoroughly. A few days to the interview, reconfirm the interview time and the time zone – in case the panel is based in a different country. 12pm in Kenya is 10:50am in Paris. 4pm in Kenya is 8am in Washington, DC.

Log in 10 minutes early so you have time to familiarise yourself with the platform and test the audio and video features. This will also allow you to relax and confirm that the internet connection is stable. While you wait to be interviewed, mute the mic and turn-off the camera. Relax.   

Reconfirm the interview time and the time zone.

Ensure you are well prepared with a printed copy of your resume/CV next to you. Jot down important points that you want to share with the panel and ensure you have them by your side. During the interview look at the camera directly. If you are nervous about where to look, have a small sticker next to the camera to help you maintain eye contact. Do not fidget around by touching your hair, clothes or face. Avoid picking your nose or scratching your face.

Demonstrate energy during the interview using facial expressions. Emphasise points with your hands as you would during a physical interview. The panel ought to feel your presence and dynamism. This will be well-executed if you will have practised over and over again.

4. Your dressing

So you thought dressing is not important during a virtual interview? Wrong. I recommend that you prepare as if you are going for a physical interview. Wear your favourite suit or shirt with a matching tie.

For ladies, wear your favourite blouse and blazer. The colours must not be loud as to distract the panel or too bright for your camera and lighting levels. The more you make it real the more you will be able to create an impression on the panelists.

Nicholas Siwatom is the Chief Talent Officer at the Standard Media Group.

Related Topics
Jobs Interviews Nicholas Siwatom Careers Zoom Work From Home
Share this story
Previous article
Muhuri activists charged with disturbing peace in Mombasa
Next article
Covid-19: Six succumb as Kenya records 226 new cases

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Sameer returns to tyres
Sameer returns to tyres

LATEST STORIES

Farmers to benefit from modified maize seeds
Farmers to benefit from modified maize seeds

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

15 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

28 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 month ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Acquiring choppers: What’s Raila up to?

Acquiring choppers: What’s Raila up to?

Moses Nyamori and Brian Kisanji 17 hours ago
Don’t be surprised if Raila and Kalonzo vie for MP in 2022

Don’t be surprised if Raila and Kalonzo vie for MP in 2022

Michael Ndonye 17 hours ago
MPs fault Mwinzi for accepting envoy job

MPs fault Mwinzi for accepting envoy job

Roselyne Obala 17 hours ago
Ruto absent as Uhuru meets top government officials

Ruto absent as Uhuru meets top government officials

Jacob Ngetich and Roselyne Obala 17 hours ago

More stories

I paid Sh300,000 to get KDF job, man says

By Ali Abdi
I paid Sh300,000 to get KDF job, man says

Facebook news goes dark in Australia

By Reuters
Facebook news goes dark in Australia

JSC shortlists candidates to replace David Maraga

By Fredrick Obura
JSC shortlists candidates to replace David Maraga

LSK workers protest salary delays

By Harold Odhiambo
LSK workers protest salary delays

Boehringer Ingelheim named Best Place to Work in Africa

By Sara Okuoro
Boehringer Ingelheim named Best Place to Work in Africa

Equity appoints regional director

By Sara Okuoro
Equity appoints regional director

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.