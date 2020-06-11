×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CBK transfers Sh5b dividends to National Treasury

By Dominic Omondi | February 19th 2021 at 16:00:00 GMT +0300

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has transferred Sh5 billion to the National Treasury as an “exceptional” payment to the government.

In a press statement, CBK said it credited the money into the government’s Consolidated Fund on February 17 amid the difficult financial times caused by Covid-19.

The rushed payment, it said, was an exceptional distribution from its General Reserve Fund.

“The CBK board authorised the transfer during its discussion of the unaudited financial statements for the 2020-21 financial year as at December 31, 2020, noting the very exceptional circumstances caused by an unprecedented global pandemic that have put a strain on government’s resources, and having weighed the various factors as stipulated by the law,” read the statement.

CBK said the board considered the apex bank’s financial needs in what is aimed at ensuring the financial sector regulator is well-resourced to deliver on its mandate in the increasingly uncertain economic environment.

Read More

According to the Central Bank of Kenya Act, CBK is supposed to transfer at least 10 per cent of its annual profits to the Ministry of Finance.

The decision is made by the CBK board in collaboration with the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

The transfer is done after allowing for CBK’s operational expenses and after provision has been made for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets, contributions to staff benefit funds, and other contingencies and accounting provisions as the financial regulator deems appropriate.

Last March, CBK transferred Sh7.4 billion that it had saved from the demonetisation process that withdrew the old Sh1,000 notes from circulation.   

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
CBK Treasury Central Bank of Kenya Covid-19 General Reserve Fund
Share this story
Previous article
Report: Vincent Jackson likely died days before death was confirmed
Next article
Muhuri activists charged with disturbing peace in Mombasa

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose, cite strong data
Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose, cite strong data

LATEST STORIES

CBK gives Treasury Sh5 billion to ease cash crunch
CBK gives Treasury Sh5 billion to ease cash crunch

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

15 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

28 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 month ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Don’t be surprised if Raila and Kalonzo vie for MP in 2022

Don’t be surprised if Raila and Kalonzo vie for MP in 2022

Michael Ndonye 16 hours ago
Acquiring choppers: What’s Raila up to?

Acquiring choppers: What’s Raila up to?

Moses Nyamori and Brian Kisanji 16 hours ago
MPs fault Mwinzi for accepting envoy job

MPs fault Mwinzi for accepting envoy job

Roselyne Obala 16 hours ago
Ruto absent as Uhuru meets top government officials

Ruto absent as Uhuru meets top government officials

Jacob Ngetich and Roselyne Obala 16 hours ago

More stories

Limuru Tea issues profit warning

By Fredrick Obura
Limuru Tea issues profit warning

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely

By Reuters
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely

Regulator defends February-March Fuel prices

By Fred Kibor
Regulator defends February-March Fuel prices

ICT Ministry can’t account for Sh12b

By Frankline Sunday
ICT Ministry can’t account for Sh12b

Fuel consumption jumps 77 per cent on travel recovery

By Dominic Omondi
Fuel consumption jumps 77 per cent on travel recovery

Sh8b water plan to quench the thirst of city residents

By Ndung'u Gachane
Sh8b water plan to quench the thirst of city residents

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.